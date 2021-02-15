Watch: Light heavyweight boxer drops cell phone out of shorts before KO

Looking back at what was a first in the sport, WBN remembers when hapless light heavyweight Marvin Jones made an impression in suffering his fifth professional defeat.

An incident never before recorded inside the ropes, the American dropped his cell phone out of his shorts back.

The timeless moment happened back in 2015. NBC Deportes covered the bout.

Jones, then-32 years old, looked considerably embarrassed. Referee Frank Santore Jr. had to remove the phone just after the bell.

Not displayed in the clip, Jones then went on to be knocked out in the very first session a short time later.

It’s a shame the rest of the contest doesn’t seem to be available online.

The fighter later explained that he was listening to music in the locker room in preparation for the clash.

He then put the phone into his shorts to keep it safe and forgot it was there.

‘Papi Gallo’ had lost his last four contests in a row since scoring his second career win back in 2011. However, none of his previous bouts hold up as much as this one.

He’s only fought twice since then – both knockouts four years apart in 2015 and 2019. Jones has a current record of 2-7.

All seven of his defeats have been stoppages.

At least he can leave the sport safe in the knowledge that his place in history is secured due to one moment six years ago.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT WINNER

The man on the other end of the result was Ramon Luis Nicolas. The US-based Cuban fought eight times after the eye-popping win.







Despite losing just once during that run, his last outing was a victory over ex-Adonis Stevenson conqueror Darnell Boone.

He also holds a win over ex-world title challenger Marcus Oliveira.

Nicolas hasn’t been in competitive action since 2017.

