Floyd Mayweather part of huge Hall of Fame induction trilogy in 2022

Former pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the first time of asking, a year later than expected.

Mayweather, who can now call himself a ‘First-ballot’ legend, is due to be in attendance with a host of other boxing superstars.

Former opponents Juan Manuel Marquez and Shane Mosley are among those who will join the five-weight world champion in claiming the honor.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 induction weekend takes place next year.

The celebration schedule is for June 9-12, 2022. It will be themed with a trilogy of inductions to the Canastota Hall of Fame, honoring the Classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022.

“Following the cancellation of last year’s induction weekend, the Hall of Fame recognizes the importance of postponing another round of induction celebration,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy.

“However, the word trilogy is synonymous with boxing. If there are a sport and a place that could have the perfect setting for an Induction Trilogy, that is the sport of boxing.

“The site to stage this is Canastota.

“It is essential to honor members with all the conveniences that characterize Hall of Fame weekend. That includes the mix of celebrities and boxing fans.

“To give each member the recognition they so highly deserve.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER 2021

The Class of 2020 includes boxers:

Bernard Hopkins.

Juan Manuel Márquez.

“Sugar” Shane Mosley.

Frank Erne.

Paddy Ryan.

Barbara Buttrick.

Christy Martin.

Lucia Rijker.

Also, promoters Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva, and Dan Goossen. Plus journalists Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.







The Class of 2021 includes boxers:

Wladimir Klitschko.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Andre Ward.

Laila Ali.

Ann Wolfe.

Marian Trimiar.

Jackie Tonawanda.

Davey Moore.

Also, cutman Freddie Brown, Dr. Margaret Goodman, coach, and manager Jackie McCoy. Plus journalist George Kimball and television executive Jay Larkin.

The IBHOF will soon release the Official 2022 Hall of Fame Weekend Induction Trilogy event schedule, inductees, and ticket purchase information.

