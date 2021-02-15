EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder didn’t take loss like a man – Joey Dawejko

Mikey Williams

Heavyweight Joey Dawejko gave his viewpoint on the current situation regarding Deontay Wilder in an exclusive interview with WBN this weekend.

The former Anthony Joshua sparring partner, who last fought in March 2020, is gearing up to return to the ring.

Before that, the Philadelphian was asked his thoughts on Deontay Wilder. The considerable fallout from his defeat to Tyson Fury almost a year ago.

Wilder was stopped in seven rounds by Fury, losing his WBC title in the process.

Since then, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has been vocal on social media and in the public eye with his distorted perception.

The consensus is the better man won on the night. However, the fans may never fully know the truth about what went down.

Discussing the matter, Dawejko agreed with those who say Wilder is less respected than he was before the MGM Grand battle.

“I’m not sure how Deontay Wilder’s mind is working right now,” Dawjeko exclusively told World Boxing News. “He should buckle down and get back to fighting.

“Wilder needs to leave all the nonsense alone. He can be a heavyweight champ again in the future if he focuses on himself.

“I believe he sort of ruined his reputation by not taking the loss like a man.

“I mean, he complained about the heavy suit (a comment in the dressing room taken to print). Then he complained about his trainer Mark Breeland.

“He also complained about Fury’s gloves, and everyone else but himself. And he was still going on about it a year later.

“Boxing fans are ruthless, and they don’t forget that,” he pointed out.

DEONTAY WILDER

Wilder certainly has the credentials to get back to the top as a former heavyweight champion with a five-year reign under his belt.

But with Fury facing Joshua next in a potential two-fight saga, it could be up to two years before Wilder can be in any position to challenge.

At 35, Wilder will need to stay busy.







On what’s next for his career, Dawejko – like most – has been hampered by the ongoing pandemic.

“We’re working stuff out now with a fight for me. Hopefully, we will know something soon.

“Everything went crazy due to covid,” he concluded.

