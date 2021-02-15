Cory Spinks remembers father Leon, Mr. T as a bodyguard in early years

Cory Spinks, the former undisputed welterweight champ and son of the late ‘Neon’ Leon Spinks, discussed his father fondly.

Leon passed away following a long battle with cancer. Cory spoke to The Ak and Barak Show on Sirius XM to share his memories.

One story that stuck out was Rocky star Mr. T was a bodyguard for Leon early on in his career.

Spinks offered plenty, as the talking points below suggest.

• He was a free-spirited guy who didn’t hide anything. He was genuine.

• Lived in St. Louis when his dad was on top of the world.

MR. T

• His bodyguard was Mr. T. If you look at some of his early fights, he was in the ring with him.

• His two older brothers used to go to his dad/s house every summer, and they’d tell him stories about hanging out with Mr. T.

• His brother Leon Jr. and his best friend Terence were both killed. This tragedy led him to walk away from boxing, which wasn’t fun for him anymore.

• His dad used to go to all his fights.

• People didn’t know Leon was a dancer.

• After he beat Mayorga, he and Mike both told him, “welcome to the club.”

• Doesn’t ever think we’ll have three undisputed champs in one family ever again.

• He was 4 or 5 when he recognized how great his dad was.

• Someone has approached him about doing a doc on his life story. He’s starting to write a book chronicling his upbringing and career.

• They have the most accomplished boxing family.

• His uncle Michael gets left out of conversations. He only lost one fight, and it was against Tyson.

• Will always love boxing, but sometimes they give fighters more credit than they deserve.







P4P

• To be No. 1 on the P4P list, you should have to fight someone who people consider the greatest.

• P4P is either Canelo or Pacquiao.

• The P4P they have with Spence and Crawford wants them to fight each other before a coronation.

