Eighth crushing win for America’s best young heavyweight Jared Anderson

Mikey Williams

The world title hopeful dubbed ‘America’s best young heavyweight’ by WBN, Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson, scored another big win.

Anderson had never been pushed as a professional. Enter Kingsley Ibeh (5-2-1, 4 KOs), the Bubble veteran who had designs of pulling off the upset.

But in the sixth and final round, Anderson (8-0, 8 KOs) hit the sweet spot of Ibeh’s chin with a left hook and knocked him out cold.

Before the Ibeh bout, heavyweight star Anderson had never been past the fourth round.

In round six, he made his statement loud and clear.

After the win, he said, “We worked day and night for this. While they sleep, we’re working.

“We will keep fighting prospects and people who say they can’t be beaten. I am here to fight the best. Since everyone wants it, why not give it to them?

“I wanted the Ibeh fight because I saw him push many prospects. The knockout came, and I made a statement.”

In further bouts:

Lightweight: Eric Puente (5-0) UD 4 Sergio Vega (2-1-1, 2 KOs), Scores: 40-36 3x. San Diego native Puente cruised to his fifth unanimous decision in as many pro fights, topping the previously unbeaten Vega in his third Bubble appearance since last July.

Welterweight: Jahi Tucker (3-0, 2 KOs) TKO 2 Eric Rodriguez (1-2, 1 KO), 1:50. Tucker, the 18-year-old prodigy from Long Island, put forth his most devastating performance to date, knocking Rodriguez down for the 10-count with a left hook to the liver.







Middleweight: Troy Isley (1-0) UD 4 Bryant Costello (1-2, 1 KO), Scores: 40-36 3x. Former U.S. amateur standout Isley turned pro with pound-for-pound great Terence “Bud” Crawford in his corner and shined en route to the shutout.

Isley said, “It felt good to get in there and get it out of the way, get some rust off. Going four rounds lets me know that we rehabbed properly {from shoulder surgery} and did everything we needed to do to get back.”

Bantamweight: Floyd Diaz (1-0) UD 4 Fernando Macias (1-2), Scores: 40-36 3x. Las Vegas-born prodigy Diaz flashed the blinding hand speed that made him a social media sensation and shut out Macias in a crowd-pleasing professional debut.