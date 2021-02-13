Super featherweight champ congratulated despite 3.6lbs miss, lost IBF title

Hogan Photos

Joseph Diaz Jr. is no longer the super featherweight champion of the world following a scaling disaster at Fantasy Springs Casino.

Firstly, ‘JoJo’ hit the proceedings for a weight check and was confirmed at 133.6 pounds. Three and a half pounds over the required limit.

It was a highly surprising and shocking turn of events. Diaz surrendered his belt before any punch gets thrown in anger.

Secondly, Shavkat Rakhimov is now the only fighter who can walk away with the International Boxing Federation strap on Saturday night.

Reporter on the ground, Keith Idec, described how an announcer for DAZN was undoubtedly clueless as to what had just transpired.

Idec said: “Joseph Diaz Jr. just came in 3.6 pounds overweight for his IBF 130-pound title defense against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov on Saturday night in Indio, California.

“He was then congratulated by DAZN’s announcer for making weight. True story.”

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE

In a further update, Idec explained what happens next: “Joseph Diaz Jr. is not expected to make another attempt at getting down to 130 pounds.

“Assuming he doesn’t, the IBF junior lightweight title will be at stake only for Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov on Saturday night.

“Diaz would lose the title even if he wins or draws with Rakhimov.”

In addition, WBO super-welterweight champion Patrick Teixeira and his opponent Brian Castaño both safely made it under 154 pounds in the co-feature.







Diaz Jr. vs. Rakhimov is a 12-round fight for the IBF Junior Lightweight World Title presented by Golden Boy in association with RCC Boxing Promotions.

Teixeira vs. Castaño is the 12-round co-main event for the WBO Junior Middleweight World Championship presented by Golden Boy in association with TGB Promotions.

Hennessy sponsors the event, “Never Stop. Never Settle,” “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” Also, O’Reilly Auto Parts. Better Parts, Better Prices Everyday!

The fight will take place Saturday, Feb. 13, at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. It will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

More than 200 countries and territories will broadcast. They include the U.S., Mexico, Russia, and Tajikistan. Also Brazil, and Argentina.

