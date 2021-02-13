Signature Punch Pay Per View event set for Miami on Feb 20

From the beautiful city of Miami, FL, Gary Lewis’ Signature Punch presents ‘Miami Title Night’ on Saturday, February 20, 2021 emanating from the DoubleTree Miami Airport and Convention Center and LIVE on Pay-Per-View.

“Our Team has been working around-the-clock for the last couple of months to put together this extraordinary event,” said Lewis, President and CEO of Signature Punch. “Fans in attendance and those watching on Pay-Per-View will see a full evening of action-packed fights and world-class entertainment.”

Headlining ‘Miami Title Night’ is a ten-round welterweight battle between popular, local fan favorite Harold ‘The King’ Calderon, (23-0, 16 KOs), of Miami, FL and Jonathan Enez, (25-1, 14 KOs), of Dolores, Argentina.

The explosive Calderon has stopped his last six opponents inside the distance, most recently scoring a fourth-round knockout of Gustavo Vittori on November 21, 2020 in Tampa, FL. Enez looks to bounce into the win column following a highly controversial ten-round decision loss to Jeremias Ponce on December 11, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Co-featured at ‘Miami Title Night’ is ten-round middleweight clash between undefeated Kanat ‘Qazaq” Islam, (27-0-1, 21 KOs), of Altay, China and Accra, Ghana native Obadai ‘The Miracle’ Sai, (35-3-1, 26 KOs).

World Ranked #4 by the WBO and #14 by the IBF, Islam will be returning to action for the first time in fourteen months, his most recent victory being a ten-round unanimous decision over Walter Kautondokwa on October 26, 2019 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. In Sai’s last bout he fought to a 12-round draw with Mardochee Katembo on August 9, 2019 in Accra, Ghana.

Fighting in the super bantamweight division over six scheduled rounds Kingdamon ‘Don’t Blink’ Antoine, (9-0, 7 KOs), of Akron, OH faces Daniel Coronel, (6-20-1, 2 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Competing in the featherweight division in a scheduled eight-rounder, Raul ‘El Cicion de Miami’ Chirino, (16-13, 10KOs), of Miami, FL squares off against Julio ‘El Haconcito’ Buitrago, (13-25, 3 KOs), of Managua, Nicaragua.

Heavyweight newcomers will see action in a four-rounder between Cortez Dunston, (1-0, 1 KO) of Tampa, FL and pro debuting Joseph Coats of North Carolina.

In a light heavyweight bout Gaspard Pierre, (1-0, 1 KO), of Miami, FL will face an opponent to be announced.

In the featherweight division, Jayvon Garnett, (7-0, 5 KOs) of Cincinnati, OH clashes with Mexican battle-tested veteran Jonathan Lecanos Ramos, (18-28, 5 KOs) over six rounds.



In a six-round lightweight clash, Brooklyn, NY native Dimash ‘Lightning’ Niyazov, (13-1-3, 6 KOs) squares off against Jonathan Hernan ‘El Guapo’ Godoy, (5-7), of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Over four rounds in the welterweight division, Bryce Henry, (1-0, 1 KO) of Miami, FL faces Terry Roscoe, (1-1), of Augusta, GA.

Scheduled for six rounds in the lightweight division, Chauncey Grace, (6-1, 4 KOs), of Miami, FL clashes with Manuel Lara, (2-5, of Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Rounding out the stacked card, Maliek Montgomery, (6-0, 6 KOs), of Macon, GA battles Anthony Zender, (1-8-1), of Tenimo, WA in a scheduled six rounder.

Tickets for the massive 11-bout card starting at $75 may be purchased at www.SignaturePunchTickets.com. The DoubleTree Miami Airport and Convention Center is located at 711 NW 72nd Street, Miami, FL 33126. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. EST with the first bell at 5:30 p.m. EST. The Pay-Per-View priced at $29.99 may be purchased at www.SignaturePunch.TV.