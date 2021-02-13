Ring City USA undercards revealed for March 4th and 18th in Puerto Rico

Ring City USA, the new sports media startup that debuted its Thursday night boxing series in November 2020, has unveiled undercard fights for their March 4 and March 18 events, three weeks ahead of their residency in Puerto Rico.

All events will be televised in the United States and Puerto Rico on NBC Sports Network and the NBC Sports app on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with undercard action streaming live on Twitch.

The full card, which will be announced at a later date, will be available on Twitch outside of the United States.

On March 4, Ring City will take over the Felix Pagan Pintor Gym in Guaynabo with the previously-announced main event between undefeated blue-chip rising star Serhii Bohachuk (18-0, 18 KOs) and former middleweight title challenger Brandon Adams (22-3, 13 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight affair.

In the co-main event on NBCSN, undefeated prospect Danielito Zorilla (14-0, 11 KOs) of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, will meet Kazakhstan’s Ruslan Madiyev (13-1 5 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight fight. Also featured on the undercard will be one of Puerto Rico’s hottest prospects, junior middleweight Patrick Cora (10-0, 7 KOs).

Two weeks later on March 18, the action will head to Albergue Olimpico (Olympic Center) in Salinas, as the main event features the next chapter in the Puerto Rico vs. Mexico ring rivalry when former super featherweight world titlist Alberto Machado (22-2, 18 KOs) faces undefeated rising prospect Hector Tanajara (19-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight fight.







The co-main event features a battle of two former Olympians as undefeated Christian Mbili (17-0, 16 KOs) of France faces Ukraine’s Ievgen Khytrov (20-2, 17 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round super middleweight contest. Another Puerto Rico vs. Mexico affair opens the main card on NBC Sports Network telecast as Jose Martinez (21-1-2, 14 KOs) of Las Marias, Puerto Rico, takes on Israel Gonzalez (25-4, 11 KOs) of Los Cabos, Mexico, in an eight-round super flyweight fight.

“As we put together the first three Ring City events of 2021, we continue to look for fighters who are willing to take risks,” said Evan Rutkowski, Head of Boxing, Ring City USA. “Zorilla continues to climb the super lightweight rankings but will take on the toughest challenge of his career on March 4 against Madiyev.

“Likewise, on March 18, Mbili puts his unblemished record on the line against Khytrov in a battle of two fighters with true knockout power. We are excited how the cards are coming together and look forward to unveiling more fights soon.”