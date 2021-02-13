Foster, Hutchinson, and Maxwell feature on Frank Warren March 26 & 27 double

FRANK WARREN and Queensberry Promotions will stage breathtaking back-to-back nights of boxing on BT Sport to ease the lockdown blues for fans.

The Hall of Fame promoter’s groundbreaking events will take place on Friday March 26 and Saturday March 27 at London’s Copperbox Arena.

They include a stack of title fights that will keep fans on the edge of their seats from beginning to end.

Among the stars in action are British and Commonwealth Bantamweight Champion Brad Foster, Scotland’s first World amateur champion Willy Hutchinson and challenger for the British and Commonwealth Super-Lightweight titles Sam Maxwell.

Warren said: “We wanted to do something a little different and two nights of live boxing on BT Sport is just that.

“The matches are top class, they will deliver excitement, knockouts, thrillers and I bet there are one or two upsets.”

On the opening night, Gloucester’s stylish Akeem Ennis-Brown (14-0, 1 KO) makes the first defence of his Super-Lightweight titles against heavy-handed Queensberry man Maxwell (14-0, 11KOs).

Lichfield’s Foster (13-0-2, 5 KOs) hopes to take another step towards a World title challenge as he tackles Spanish champion Alvaro Rodriguez (10-3-1, 1KO) for the vacant IBF International Super-Bantamweight title.

Midlander Danny Ball (9-0-1, 4KOs) makes the first defence of his WBC International Silver Welterweight championship he won against Mason Cartwright in October 2019 against Walthamstow’s Sam Gilley (11-0, 5 KOs).

Two of British boxing’s fastest emerging talents are also in action on Night One as Super-Bantamweight sensation Dennis McCann (8-0, 5KOs) clashes with Mexico’s Luis Moreno (9-1, 6KOs) over eight rounds and Heavyweight David Adeleye (4-0, 4 KOs) boxes a six rounder.

The non-stop excitement continues 24 hours later with a double dose of British and Commonwealth title action that is certain to wow viewers.

Sheffield based Scot Hutchinson (13-0, 9 KOs) will meet Halesowen’s Lennox Clarke (19-1-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant Super-Middleweight belts.

Swansea’s Chris Jenkins (22-3-3, 8 KOs) risks his Welterweight titles against Nottingham’s unbeaten Ekow Essuman (14-0, 5 KOs).

Peacock product Louie Lynn (8-0, 7 KOs) contests the WBC International Silver Featherweight Championship against Spain’s Sebastien Perez (12-1, 2 KOs).

Former Commonwealth Heavyweight champion Nathan Gorman (17-1, 11 KOs) has a ten-rounder against Croatian born German Kristijan Krstacic (18-2, 15 KOs).

“In each of the British and Commonwealth title fights you can make a big case for both men winning. They are pick ‘em fights and what TV viewers want,” says Warren.



“It is such a shame that fans will not be there and the sooner they’re back in arenas the better, but these cards will whet the appetite for when they are allowed in.”

Also scheduled to box on the March 27 show are Lightweight Mark Chamberlain (7-0, 4KOs) and Super-Lightweight Eithan James (4-0) who both have six rounders. Super-Bantamweight Umar Khan and 6ft 6in Cruiserweight Stephen Adentan make their debuts.

On the previous evening Irish Middleweight pair Jason Harty and Edward Donavan make their professional bows.