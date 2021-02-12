Why Conor McGregor shock knockout could cost Manny Pacquiao millions

Stephanie Trapp / UFC

Conor McGregor hitting the canvas from a Dustin Poirier blitz could cost Manny Pacquiao millions of dollars in lost revenue from their agreed clash.

Pacquiao signed to McGregor’s management stable to secure an eight-figure paycheck against the Irishman in 2021.

All ‘The Notorious’ had to do was beat Poirier for a second time last month. Then, disaster struck.

McGregor was tucked into bed by Poirier by a stunning blow that ultimately laid him out.

Dreams of a Pacquiao fight would only be evident as McGregor slept on the canvas.

Fast forward a couple of weeks and the dust settling, it’s clear that Paradigm Sports still harbor hopes of resurrecting the deal.

The UFC ‘champ-champ’ has already begun the groundwork of correcting his loss. He wants a direct trilogy clash to put his Pacquiao hopes back on track.

Trying to convince the fans his desire remains, McGregor told his followers: “What a trilogy I now have on my hands. Exciting!”

MANNY PACQUIAO MILLIONS

It begs the question, ‘does anyone believe that is the bout he wants next?’

McGregor would be going straight into a multi-million dollar exhibition with Pacquiao and not risking another loss against Poirier in an ideal world.

Should Poirier pull off a second triumph in a row, McGregor’s career would be over.

The whole saga and choice to have a warm-up, unlike Pacquiao, would then cost the senator millions.

MOTIVATION

Former heavyweight contender Ed Latimore, a motivational speaker, aired his views on what McGregor needs to do in a recent interview.

“A devastating loss gives you a chance to reflect. To figure out what’s truly important,” Latimore exclusively told World Boxing News.

“You have to figure out what you’re fighting for and if the fight is even worth it anymore.

“Only McGregor is capable of answering those questions. But it doesn’t mean that he already knows the answer.

“He’s established his legacy and made a boatload of money. So now the question is, ‘Why?’

“If he doesn’t take the time to answer this, then he’ll rush back in the octagon, most likely underprepared and overconfident.”







Believing he can be vindicated, McGregor added: “Despite the loss, I am on the correct path of evolution,” he insisted.

“It’s what I get for picking this bout and opponent as a precursor to a boxing match against Pacman. I deserved to get the legs kicked off me going in with this thinking.

“This is not the game to play around with.”

