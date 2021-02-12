‘Do you want me to dust these off?’ – Lennox Lewis linked to Mike Tyson II

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis has given the biggest indication yet that he may be ready for a rematch with Mike Tyson in 2021.

Lewis, who defeated Tyson in a mega-money battle in 2002, has so far resisted several calls to come out of retirement.

‘The Pugilist Specialist’ last fought against the future heavyweight king Vitali Klitschko in 2003.

Following a controversial stoppage win, Lewis hung up his gloves despite calls for a Ukrainian return.

When stepping away, Lewis correctly backed Klitschko and his brother Wladimir to be the future.

He also stated: “I am proud that I have the luxury of ending my career on my terms.

“This should serve as a real-life example for other boxers and professional athletes.

“Boxers, like all athletes, must realize how important it is for them to understand every aspect of the business dealings that surround them.

“I am excited about the future of boxing. I know Vitali Klitschko is disappointed that we won’t be facing each other in the ring again.

“But the challenge before him now is the same challenge that I faced years ago; to become the best heavyweight of his generation.

“I look forward to watching Vitali, Corrie Sanders, and other boxers compete for that honor.”

Signing off his February 2004 speech, Lewis concluded by mentioning opponents since linked to facing him again.

“A special thank you to each of the men I’ve fought.

“This includes boxers like Ray Mercer, Evander Holyfield, and Mike Tyson, who brought out the best in me in the defining fights of my career.

“And thank you also to all the other men who entered the ring to exchange blows with me.

“They are part of my story, and their names will go down in history in the record book next to mine.”

LENNOX LEWIS & MIKE TYSON RETURN

Seventeen years later, Lewis posted a picture of an old pair of gloves boasting Tyson’s name.

The caption read: “Do you want me to dust these off?”

The Londoner also stated that ‘the transformation always begins here’ when showing a picture of him wrapping his hands.

Hearing Evander Holyfield stating he could be set to make $100 million to face Tyson in an exhibition rematch has obviously spiked interest for Lewis.







Facing either Holyfield or Tyson again would be worth a lot of money to the 55-year-old.

It comes after Mike Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. in a tester event. The headliner sold over one million Pay Per Views.

Those numbers could now open the floodgates to the Lewis generation. A golden era of which the 1988 gold medalist is top dog.

Nobody was expecting Lennox Lewis to ever fight again, even with the Tyson comeback. This fact gives any return even more significance.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.