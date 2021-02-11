Undefeated super flyweight Jasmine ‘Animal’ Artiga returns Feb 27

Top Undefeated Super Flyweight Prospect Jasmine ‘Animal’ Artiga, (7-0-1, 4 KOs), of Tampa, FL makes her highly anticipated return to the ring on Saturday, February 27 in a six-round clash against Randee Lynn Morales, (2-1, 1 KOs), of Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Caribe Royal Resort in Orlando, FL.

Managed by Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors, Artiga is thrilled to be making her return on the Undisputed Promotions’ card where her legion of fans will be in attendance.

“It will be almost a year since my last fight but I’ve been training the entire time in Tampa, “said the attractive, 28-year-old Artiga.

“My goal is to fight 4-5 times this year and gain experience with each fight along with facing tougher competition. Morales is a very tough competitor from New Mexico and exactly the type of fight I’m looking for.”

“This is my first fight working with Peter Kahn and his Team. We’ve got big plans for the future but right now I’m focused on Randee Lynn Morales and February 27.” Artiga is trained by her father Eddie Artiga in Tampa where she is known for her explosive power and show-stopping knockouts.

“I’m very excited to start working with Jasmine and Eddie on this fight but truly in regards to the future. She’s a very good fighter, highly marketable and very popular in Tampa where her support stretches cross-state to Orlando as she has already sold a wealth of tickets to this fight. February 27 is an important step for Jasmine’s future as we have big plans for her this year.”