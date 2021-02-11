Mario Barrios begins working with world-class coach Virgil Hunter for ring return

Undefeated WBA Super Lightweight Champion, Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs), has arrived in Hayward, California, to start training camp with coach Virgil Hunter.

Barrios, who resides in San Antonio, TX, recently defended his title against Ryan Karl (18-3, 12 KOs) in October of 2020. Barrios is awaiting a fight date from the PBC to make his 2021 debut.

“Leaving home early to start training camp with Virgil has been the game changer in my career,” said Barrios, who has stopped nine of his last ten opponents.

“It’s a sacrifice that I feel needs to be made as enter the second half of my career. All the fights from here on out will be against top level opposition, and there is no room for error. Everything is on the line each and every time I step in the ring so I’m doing everything in my power to stay on top.”

There are many big opportunities for Mario Barrios, who at 25-years old, is on the verge of super stardom.

“I know there are plenty of big names that for me to fight that the fans want to see,” Barrios continued. “After talking to my team, I’m excited about what lies ahead, and the possible names that have been presented. 2021 will be another monumental year in my career.”