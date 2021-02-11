Filipino Charly Suarez bids to follow in Manny Pacquiao footsteps

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is on the cusp of announcing his next opponent, and whilst this always generates huge interest amongst boxing fans, it also heralds the inevitability that his omnipresence in major fights of the modern era is drawing to an inevitable close.

The Philippines has always been regarded as an assembly line for raw yet exciting boxing talent, and the quest to find the next Pacman, if at all possible, is an irresistible one. There is already an abundance of world class boxers in the very lightest weight classes, but not much serious conversation about heavier division fighters.

Mark Magsayo, a 21-0 featherweight is a quality youngster recently signed by Manny Pacquio promotions, and now with Freddie Roach at Wild Card Gym. Another MPP signing that is showing huge potential is middleweight Eumer Marcial, an Olympic medal favourite, and a boxer that has already embarked on a pro career scoring a dominant debut win in the States.

Charly Suarez is the latest to throw his hat into the ring. The Philippines most decorated amateur, this super featherweight has already fought and beaten most of the world’s top boxers in the three round format. His skills are sublime, but even more impressively, Suarez shows the attributes that will likely make him even more dominant force in the professional arena. This Davao born fighter who hails from the very same island as Manny Pacquiao shares an attribute bestowed upon the famous Senator – He can really bang!

His resume currently sits at 4 and 0 – all by Knockout.

VSP Boxing promotions in Vietnam were quick to sign this rising star, and moot that his path to world rankings looks assured. The calibre of Suarez is undeniable, and can be scaled to a performance against Vasyl Lomachenko many years ago, whilst the Philippines’ youngster was still honing his craft.

“ I was asked to fight Loma on three days’ notice and I declined. I had injured my shoulder, and was not able to raise my arm. I was told that they could not replace me, so I accepted the match and decided to do my best. I made a plan to counter his counter, as it was very hard for me to attack and maintain a strong defence.” Suarez recalled.

Despite Lomachenko winning the bout, many were so impressed by the confident Suarez showing, they were already declaring him a future world star.

“I would love to fight Loma again. He is really a smart boxer, but I know that I have improved so much since we last met in the ring, the outcome would be very different.”

International fans will get there first look at Charly Suarez for 2021 this coming weekend, when the VSP Boxing star returns to the ring at Tarlac, Philippines. “The King’s Warrior” has set himself a solid first up task, confronting the heavy punching Jon Jon Estrada, a renowned warrior who has scored 10 mthudding knockouts in his 11 career wins.



Charly Suarez’s only commentary regarding the impending task: “Team Suarez is ready! Expect fireworks!”

Whilst refusing to look past his date with Estrada, it’s no secret that Suarez, and yet with only 4 pro bouts to his name, looms as the Philippines’ most skilled and exciting fighter. The boxing prodigy wants to face the biggest names in the sport, with sights set on the likes of Leo Santa Cruz, Tevin Farmer, and even the “Tank” Gervonta Davis.

Charly Suarez is looking to enhance his unbeaten record this Saturday against a mean intentioned Jon Jon Estrada. This fight is sure to be a cracker given the imposing KO stats of the combatants, with both having the weapons to turn the lights out if the opportunity presents.

Suarez v Estrada Saturday February 13.