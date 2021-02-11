Ex-world champion promoter Christy Martin lauds ‘stacked card’ this Friday

Christy Martin Promotions second show of 2021 is Friday, February 12 in Orlando Florida at the Avanti Palms Resort.

The former world champion is looking forward to the event kicking off with the first bell.

“We’ve got a stacked card,” Christy said, “with a lot of action fighters. It’s going to be a great show, and we’re gonna rock Orlando!”

This evening of live, professional boxing is already standing room only, but will be streamed live on bxngtv.com, and features lots of up and coming talent.

Scheduled to appear are:

super lightweights Shinard Bunch vs. Ariel Vasquez;

cruiserweights Richard Rovers vs. Ulisses Jimenez;

super bantamweights Angel Luna vs. Michael Gaxiola;

super lightweights Branden Pizarro vs. DeWayne Wisdom;

light heavyweights Sean Hemphill vs. Elie Augustama;

super lightweights Jonathan Pierre vs. Henry Lee Crapp;

lightweights Benigno Aguilar vs. Gabriel Chacon;

middleweights Derrick Jackson vs. Christopher Lavant;

super middleweights DarrelleValsaint vs. Delvecchio Savage;

super middleweights Michael Pierre vs. Gevonte Davis;



super lightweights Dashaun Johns vs. Edison Charley;

cruiserweights Kenmon Evans vs. Cedric Washington;

super lightweights Julio Rosa vs. Marcello Williams;

and cruiserweights Isaiah Thompson vs. Kevin Brown.

Tune in to bxngtv.com Friday night for Christy Martin Promotions evening of boxing from Orlando, Florida. For more information call 407-996-0900.