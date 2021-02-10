‘Manny Pacquiao had his time – Vloggers should respect Floyd Mayweather’

Mayweather / Pacquiao IG

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney has aired his views on Manny Pacquiao possibly facing Ryan Garcia and ongoing disrespect aimed at Floyd Mayweather.

Haney appeared on The Ak and Barak Show over the weekend. He was outspoken on several topics.

On Pacquiao jumping the 135 pounds to battle Garcia, Haney said the Filipino legend should leave it to the younger up and coming guys.

Regarding Floyd Mayweather, ‘The Dream’ is adamant the vloggers linked to fighting him don’t recognize his achievements enough.

Haney also addressed Teofimo Lopez.

The full conversation aired on Monday n the SiriusXM App and is now available on DAZN.

Major talking points from the conversation are below.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

– (Vloggers) need to be respectful of boxing’s best and the guys who came before them, like Floyd Mayweather.

– Floyd beats 50 Cent if they fight.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ

– I’m not looking to wait around or fight anyone else – the fight with Teofimo is the one that needs to happen.

– The Teofimo fight is the fight that needs to happen.

– At the end of the day, my main focus is not to wait or make other plans. I want the Teofimo fight.

– I think sanctioning bodies would want to see me and Teofimo fight and would make exceptions to mandatory situations.

– Ultimately, my fight with Teofimo isn’t happening because of the Lopez side, not the WBC or anyone else.

– Teofimo said he was sending me a contract, plain and simple. It never happened. He’s also not the Undisputed Champ.

MANNY PACQUIAO

– The Garcia-Pacquiao fight doesn’t make sense because it’s not very winnable for Ryan.

– Garcia is moving up two weight classes to fight Manny, thinking he’ll win, then wanting to fight Tank or me doesn’t make sense or seem realistic.

– Manny has had his time. It’s time for Ryan to focus on the realistic challengers for himself instead of this fight, which is tough for him to win.

– If Ryan loses to Manny Pacquiao, then what?

– Pacquiao had his time and it came and went. Let’s focus on Tank, myself, Teofimo – this is our era.







ALI / CANELO

– Canelo deserves to be on the cover of a new boxing video game, but I wouldn’t be mad seeing AJ on a cover as well.

– Ali-Frazier was off the charts in terms of magnitude.

– Ali is the greatest because of what he meant in and out of the ring.

Catch all things Boxing. @SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel 156. The Ak & Barak Show, weekdays 12-2p ET.

At the Fights w/ @commishrandyg & @gerrycooney: Mon+Fri 6-8p ET.