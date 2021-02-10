‘Big legacy-enhancing news’ coming soon from Senator Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao is set to enhance his legacy over the coming months as speculation surrounding the senator’s next move continues.

The ‘Pacman’ has been the subject of rumors denied by manager Audie Attar over the past few months. Pacquiao is now on the brink of confirming his next opponent.

Pacquaio said when outlining camp movements and his intentions to attain further accolades: “Training camp has begun.

“I’m ready to get back in the ring and to further add to my legacy in the sport of boxing. Big news coming soon,” he added.

Pacquiao’s words seemed a little more upbeat than Attar’s recent comments. The Paradigm Sports representative went off the deep end in a recent frustrated rant.

He stated: “The boxing industry has a history of shady characters. These individuals introduce confusion and spread false rumors solely for their interests.

“Unfortunately, this only ends up hurting the fighters.

“It has come to our attention that some of these individuals are once again spreading false and inaccurate rumors.

“These rumors are self-serving without the authority of Senator Pacquiao or Paradigm Sports.

“Senator Pacquiao engaged Paradigm Sports as his exclusive representatives last year because he wants to close out the final chapters of his historic boxing career in a meaningful way.”

MANNY PACQUIAO FUTURE

It’s still not known who Attar was aiming fire at as he continued: “No one outside of Paradigm Sports is involved in any way with the management of Senator Pacquiao’s boxing career at this time.

“Anyone falsely representing themselves as Senator Pacquiao’s manager or representative as it relates to his remaining fight career may face legal repercussions.”







Despite the negativity, Pacquiao has lots to fight for at the age of 43. Options include Ryan and Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence, Terence Crawford, and a couple of big-name UFC stars.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor remain on the table should Pacquiao hang up his boxing gloves and head into full exhibition mode.

Rival Floyd Mayweather has already done something similar. Who knows if they will meet again on the newly-formed circuit?

