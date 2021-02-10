Unified champ launches foul-mouthed rant at Floyd Mayweather, vloggers

Visual Delight

Unified super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo spewed bile over the name of Floyd Mayweather in a foul-mouthed rant recently.

Taking to a live broadcast, two-belt champion Charlo gave the former pound for pound king both barrels and some.

Charlo also dropped bombs on internet vloggers parading as professional boxers in an attempt to land a fight against Floyd Mayweather this year.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the WBC and IBF ruler produced some shots fired that were hardly translatable.

“I should fight Floyd Mayweather,” pointed out Charlo. “You know I ain’t never f—ed with no Floyd.

“I ain’t no d–k rider. I’ll fight him. I rule the world at 154. He fights at 154 (in the past).

“All you bloggers, don’t get it f—ed up. My hoe a– twin brother told me ‘stop trying to call out Floyd, stop trying to call out him because he ain’t never gonna fight you, you just making yourself look dumb.’

“I have to coincide with that, and I thought that was smart and clever. Don’t call f—in’ Floyd out. He is never going to fight you anyways.

“You look like you are clout chasing. I’m not clout chasing anybody.

“Mr. Mayweather, if you want to fight again, I will knock him the mother—- out. If Mayweather wants to fight again, wassup?! F— a YouTuber!

“F— (YouTuber) or (his brother). Don’t fight that fool. Come back and get some of this lion feast.

“Feast on the lion den, dog, because I’m ready. I’m gangsta with it, believe me,” he added.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER EXHIBITIONS

Floyd Mayweather’s thoughts on it are anyone’s guess. But the legend has already stated he’ll only compete in exhibitions.

Those events are now the new fas of boxing. Mayweather himself revived them in 2017 against MMA star Conor McGregor.

These days, everyone with a platform wants to join in, including ex-champions and celebrities.

Still in his prime, Charlo should concentrate on land a three-belt undisputed battle with WBO ruler Patrick Teixeira.

