Exclusive: Heavyweight giant Valuev says Fury-AJ begins ‘next generation’

Mark Robinson (AJ)

The tallest heavyweight to ever win the sport’s biggest prize, Nikolai Valuev, has described Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua as the beginning of a new generation.

Valuev, who reigned supreme twice in the top division following title runs in 2005 and 2008, spoke to WBN to air his views.

Fury and Joshua are set to meet for the undisputed heavyweight crown in 2021 after engaging in talks for over six weeks.

Once confirmed and announced, fans can expect the most intriguing British battle in recent years.

The seven-foot Russian giant, who amassed an impressive 50-2 record in the pro ranks, is looking forward to the match-up.

“The fight will be fascinating,” Valuev exclusively told World Boxing News. “The classic technique of Anthony Joshua against the pressure of ‘The Gypsy King.’

“Both fighters are already undisputed heavyweight champions (in their own right).”

Asked whether Fury vs. Joshua is the conclusion of the Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua saga, Valuev stated it was merely the dawn of a new era.

“In my opinion, the new generation has not yet begun. But if we take Joshua and Fury as a starting point, then this fight can be considered very significant,” he pointed out.

“Whoever wins begins the next generation as the undisputed champion,” added the 47-year-old retired puncher.

HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

Fury vs. Joshua is a long-running culmination of British boxing’s prominence at heavyweight since Lennox Lewis’s days.

‘The Pugilist Specialist’ was followed by David Haye in 2009, ironically against Valuev, before Fury came to the championship fold in 2015.

Joshua won his first strap in 2016 and unified thereafter in 2017. Once holding more than one version, AJ suffered a six-month blip before becoming a two-time champion like Valuev in 2019.

Everything will be on the line when an estimated $250 million battle gets underway. The titles are expected to fragment immediately afterward.

