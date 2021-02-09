Ex-world title challenger Willie Nelson heads to middleweight, eyes big names

Willie Nelson (27-3-1) is looking to make a big impact in 2021. Like many fighters, Nelson’s 2020 campaign was aborted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nelson has been a top contender in the super welterweight division the past several years but will campaign as a full fledged middleweight when he returns to the ring.

The middleweight division has produced some of the biggest fights in boxing in recent years and there are several fighters who interest Nelson.

“I just want to get in the mix. (Gennadiy) Golovkin is a guy I want to fight. I think his style and mine would produce the type of fight that the fans would love. I also am looking at guys like Rob Brant, Jaime Munguia, Ryota Murata, and Jermall Charlo. I want to fight the top guys in the division. If I can’t get a champion right away get me a top contender that would put me in position to fight for a title,” Nelson explained.

The 33 year old has never backed down from a challenge and is no stranger to big fights having fought on HBO, Showtime and ESPN throughout his career.

He holds a big knockout victory over former champion Tony Harrison and also handed top prospects Yudel Johnson and John Jackson their first professional losses. Nelson has also faced WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade and former title challenger Vanes Martirosyan.

“I feel a lot stronger at 160. The last couple fights was a struggle to get down in weight. I haven’t taken much punishment and feel like I am in the prime of my career. I can’t wait to begin this next chapter of my career. I just need to get a chance with one of these big names to remind everyone what I am capable of,” said Nelson.