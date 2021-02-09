Evander Holyfield all set for Mike Tyson trilogy, confirms huge numbers

Showtime

Evander Holyfield has revealed his fight with Mike Tyson in 2021 is worth a whopping $100 million once the pair thrash out the agreement.

Speaking to Brian Custer, the four-time heavyweight champion joined the Last Stand Podcast to talk about his possible comeback to the ring.

‘The Real Deal’ says the only fight that will bring him back will be against ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

Holyfield also talked about the infamous ear-biting fight and just how long it took him to forgive Tyson.

It’s an interview with a boxing icon that fans will love. Please find it in full below.

Asked about a Tyson vs. Holyfield trilogy, the former two-weight undisputed ruler said: “I think it would be a lot of money. A lot of millions. I believe 100 million.

“The fight would be big because so many people want the fight.”

Custer delved into the infamous 1997 ‘Bite Fight’ when Tyson took a chunk out of Holyfield’s ear.

MIKE TYSON FORGIVENESS

Holyfield once again went over the details of how he forgave Tyson so quickly despite being livid initially.

“In the ring, I was getting ready to bite him back. I was going to bite him back in the face, on the cheek,” he revealed.

“My trainer was saying keep your mind on the Lord because the prophet told us something was going to happen in there.

“I thought I was going to get hit with an elbow or a head butt, but never thought about the ear.







“Once I got into the locker room, and some of the people started getting loud, saying, “I can’t believe he did this!”

“I said we got to forgive him, and they said, “what you mean you got to forgive him?”

“I said did he bite you, or did he bite me? I said we’re going to forgive him because when I prayed, that’s what God said, you have to forgive.”

Mike Tyson had initially said he’d fight in the Middle East, firstly, before Holyfield. It remains to be seen whether that is still the case.

