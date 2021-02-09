Daniel Dubois turns to ex-Dillian Whyte trainer for heavyweight comeback

Frank Warren

Heavyweight bruiser Daniel Dubois has turned to ex-Dillian Whyte trainer Mark Tibbs in his bid to return to winning ways.

‘Dynamite’ has spoken for the first time since the horror eye injury he received at the hands of Joe Joyce in their epic battle last November.

Speaking exclusively to The Queensberry Lowdown, Dubois reveals his new training team ahead of his comeback.

The 23-year-old also reacted to social media labeling him a quitter in some quarters and explains the extent of that eye injury.

“I’m moving on now with Mark and Jimmy Tibbs as my trainers. I think their experience will help me, moving forward in my career,” said Dubois.

“I want a fresh start, and hopefully, they can show me things.

“Mark and Jimmy are deep in boxing and have been at world title level with people like Billy Joe Saunders and Dillian Whyte.

“I need a fresh start. I need to do what is best for me.

“Martin and Tony (my old trainers) did a tremendous job. It was a great few years, and I am very grateful. We had a fantastic journey.”

HEAVYWEIGHT QUIT

On those infamous quit jibes, which also came from some fellow pros and pundits, he added:

“When I come back, I will see those people and maybe even get in the ring with some of them to show me how much of a quitter I am.

“I have to set things right. I need to iron out some flaws but I don’t think I am too far off,” concluded the former British champion.







Dubois is likely to be eased back against a domestic opponent in the coming months before aiming for a rematch with Joyce or a European title shot.

Before running into ‘The Juggernaut,’ Dubois was one of the most feared punchers in the UK. He now has work to do to repair his damaged reputation.

As Joyce contemplates an interim WBO title shot against Oleksandr Usyk, Dubois has much to do after his career nose-dived on the back of the stoppage.

Don’t write him off yet, though.

