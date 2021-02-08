Boxing results from Mexico and Argentina

Boxing results from Argentina and Mexico from February 6th.

Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina: Super Feather: Matias Rueda (35-1) W KO 4 Claudio Echegaray (22-5-2). Light: Fidel Ruiz (15-1) W KO 2 Sergio Blanco (9-40-4)

Rueda vs. Echegaray

“Little Cobra” Rueda stops “Snake” Echegaray in four rounds. Rueda initially came forward, but southpaw Echegaray was scoring with crisp uppercuts and rocking Rueda with a left hook and took the round. Echegaray connected with a left at the start of the second, which knocked Rueda off balance. Rueda looked to have touched the canvas with a glove to steady himself, but no count was applied. They then traded punches, with Echegaray going down on one knee. He protested it was a slip, but the referee gave him a count. Rueda attacked hard in the third and then dropped Echegaray early in the fourth with a left hook to the body. Another left to the body saw Echegaray go down on his hands and knees, and the towel came in from Echegaray’s corner, but the referee completed the ten count. Rueda lifts the vacant WBO Latino title with win No 31 by KO/TKO as he rebuilds with his ninth victory since being stopped in two rounds by Oscar Valdez for the vacant WBO featherweight title in 2016. Echegaray goes to 1-5-1 in his last 7 fights.

Ruiz vs. Blanco

“King” Ruiz returns to the ring for the first time in almost three years and floors and kayos Blanco in two rounds. The former South American champion moves to twelve wins by KO/TKO. Poor Blanco has lost his last ten fights, but this is only the third time he has lost inside the distance.

Perez, Argentina: Bantam: Kevin Munoz (11-0) W PTS 10 Carlos Sardinez (16-4).

“The Diamond” Munoz retains the South American title with a wide decision over southpaw Sardinez. The first round saw Sardinez drop briefly to one knee under pressure from Munoz, but he was not seriously shaken and easily beat the count. In the second, a clash of heads resulted in Munoz suffering a cut, but it never really troubled him in the fight. His speed and accuracy saw him win by a wide margin on the three cards with scores of 100-89, 100-91, and 100-93.

A first defense of the title for 22-year-old Munoz, the Argentinian No 2 super flyweight. Sardinez, a former South American champion, slides to 4-4 in his last 8 fights.







Patzcuaro, Mexico: Middle: Carlos Molina (37-11-2) W PTS 10 Edgar Ortega (18-12). Super Welter: Adrian Granados (21-8-2,1ND) W KO 2 Nestor Garcia (23-23-1).

Molina vs. Ortega

Molina takes a unanimous decision over Ortega in ten entertaining rounds. Molina adopted a hands-down style using upper body movement to sway under Ortega’s punches. Ortega was more upright with a strong jab. They traded punches throughout the fight with hardly a clinch. Molina’s faster hands and greater accuracy gave him the edge, but Ortega fought back hard with strong jabs and right crosses, finding the target. The longer the fight went, the more of a war it became. Molina was throwing bunches of punches with Ortega taking the punishment and then coming straight back with shots of his own. At times it looked as though Molina might overwhelm Ortega, but that never happened, and he was still there and punching at the final bell, although Molina was the clear winner. Eight wins in a row for the former IBF super welterweight champion. This was another show which Molina also promoted. It had been 5 losses in his 6 fights for Ortega, but he made Molina work hard for his victory.

Granados vs. Garcia

Easy win for Granados. He had no trouble dealing with Garcia’s crude attacks, and in the second, a wicked left hook to the ribs sent Garcia down rolling in agony, and he was counted out. In his first fight since October 2019, the Illinois-born “Tigre” returns to the winning column after consecutive losses to Danny Garcia and Robert Easter. Now eight defeats in a row for Garcia, six by KO/TKO.