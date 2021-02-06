WBC Top 40 @ Heavyweight – Deontay Wilder top as March ruling looms

American puncher Deontay Wilder remains at the top of the World Boxing Council tree as the organization releases its February rankings.
‘The Bronze Bomber’ remains in line for a shot at who emerges victorious from Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury as the WBC mandatory challenger.
WBC chiefs are yet to confirm whether the winner of Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte for the interim title will leapfrog Wilder for the opportunity promised to him by Fury.
‘The Gypsy King’ backed out of a trilogy, which the WBC supported as a mandatory fight, given that Wilder was number one in their ratings.
After the dust settles on Povetkin vs. Whyte 2, it may well be a case of Wilder getting ratification for a shot at the interim champion.
A ruling is due in March.
This situation would crown one sole challenger for 2022 when the Fury vs. Joshua saga is in the books.
Oleksandr Usyk stays at the number two spot after gaining a high ranking on the back of his world title run at cruiserweight.
Luis Ortiz is third, and ex-world ruler Andy Ruiz Jr. comes in at four. Joe Joyce is fifth following his solid win over Daniel Dubois.
HEAVYWEIGHT (+200 – +90.71)
1 Deontay Wilder US
2 Oleksandr Usyk Ukraine
3 Luis Ortiz Cuba
4 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US
5 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/EBU/BBBofC/COMM
6 Dillian Whyte Jamaica/GB
7 Joseph Parker New Zealand
8 Michael Hunter US
9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia
10 Charles Martin US
11 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US
12 Agit Kabayel Germany
13 Tony Yoka France
14 Frank Sanchez Cuba AMERICAS *CBP/P
15 Dereck Chisora GB
16 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria
17 Carlos Takam Cameroon
18 Daniel Dubois GB
19 Robert Helenius Finland
20 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL
21 Adam Kownacki US
22 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF
23 Hughie Fury GB
24 Murat Gassiev Russia
25 Otto Wallin Sweden
26 Dominic Breazeale US
27 Simon Kean Canada
28 Zhilei Zhang China
29 Hussein Muhamed Germany
30 Junior Fa New Zealand
31 Steven Shaw US
32 Nathan Gorman GB
33 Sergey Kuzmin Russia
34 Jermaine Franklin US
35 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO
36 Lukasz Rozanski Poland
37 Cassius Chaney US
38 Joe Cusumano US USNBC
39 Peter Kadiru Germany YOUTH
40 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU
