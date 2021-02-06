WBC Top 40 @ Heavyweight – Deontay Wilder top as March ruling looms

Mikey Williams

American puncher Deontay Wilder remains at the top of the World Boxing Council tree as the organization releases its February rankings.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ remains in line for a shot at who emerges victorious from Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury as the WBC mandatory challenger.

WBC chiefs are yet to confirm whether the winner of Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte for the interim title will leapfrog Wilder for the opportunity promised to him by Fury.

‘The Gypsy King’ backed out of a trilogy, which the WBC supported as a mandatory fight, given that Wilder was number one in their ratings.

DEONTAY WILDER

After the dust settles on Povetkin vs. Whyte 2, it may well be a case of Wilder getting ratification for a shot at the interim champion.

A ruling is due in March.

This situation would crown one sole challenger for 2022 when the Fury vs. Joshua saga is in the books.

Oleksandr Usyk stays at the number two spot after gaining a high ranking on the back of his world title run at cruiserweight.

Luis Ortiz is third, and ex-world ruler Andy Ruiz Jr. comes in at four. Joe Joyce is fifth following his solid win over Daniel Dubois.

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS – FEB 2021

Champion: Tyson Fury

Interim: Alexander Povetkin

HEAVYWEIGHT (+200 – +90.71)

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Oleksandr Usyk Ukraine

3 Luis Ortiz Cuba

4 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

5 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/EBU/BBBofC/COMM

6 Dillian Whyte Jamaica/GB

7 Joseph Parker New Zealand

8 Michael Hunter US

9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

10 Charles Martin US

11 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

12 Agit Kabayel Germany

13 Tony Yoka France

14 Frank Sanchez Cuba AMERICAS *CBP/P

15 Dereck Chisora GB

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF





16 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria

17 Carlos Takam Cameroon

18 Daniel Dubois GB

19 Robert Helenius Finland

20 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL

21 Adam Kownacki US

22 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

23 Hughie Fury GB

24 Murat Gassiev Russia

25 Otto Wallin Sweden

26 Dominic Breazeale US

27 Simon Kean Canada

28 Zhilei Zhang China

29 Hussein Muhamed Germany

30 Junior Fa New Zealand

31 Steven Shaw US

32 Nathan Gorman GB

33 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

34 Jermaine Franklin US

35 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

36 Lukasz Rozanski Poland

37 Cassius Chaney US

38 Joe Cusumano US USNBC

39 Peter Kadiru Germany YOUTH

40 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU

