World Champion Caleb Plant proving to be a PBC on FOX ratings hit

Sean Michael Ham

Undefeated IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) scored big on Saturday night when he successfully defended his title against Caleb Truax and drew a peak audience of 2.019 million viewers during the FOX PBC Fight Night live broadcast from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The main event portion of the telecast, which featured Plant scoring a 12-round unanimous decision victory over Truax, averaged 1.887 million viewers.

The entire FOX PBC Fight Night three-fight main card averaged 1.608 million viewers and ranks as FOX’s best PBC Fight Night performance since December 21, 2019 (Jermell Charlo-Tony Harrison II – WBC Super Welterweight Title bout). Earlier in the day, PBC’s preliminary bouts peaked with 1.221 million viewers and averaged 871,000 viewers.

“This is a strong rating on FOX and further indication that boxing is alive and well on network television,’’ said Tim Smith, Vice President of Communications for Haymon Boxing.

“The fight went head-to-head against an NBA game on another network between the Lakers and Celtics, which makes the number even more impressive. Plant’s ratings have steadily increased with each subsequent appearance on FS1 and FOX.’’

Plant, a 28-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee who now lives and trains in Las Vegas, Nevada, has seen his star rise since he began appearing on FS1 and FOX in 2019. His victory over Jose Uzcategui for the IBF Super Middleweight championship on Jan.

2019 drew peak viewership of 986,000 with the main event averaging 917,000 on FS1. Plant’s first defense against Mike Lee drew a peak of 1.41 million with the main event averaging 923,000 viewers on July 2019 and his subsequent match against Vincent Feigenbutz drew a peak of 1.809 million with the main event averaging 1.689 million viewers in prime time on FOX.