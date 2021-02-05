WBC sanctions Amanda Serrano vs. Daniela Bermudez for featherweight title

The WBC Women’s Championship Committee has decided to appoint Jelena Mrdjenovich as Emeritus Champion in the featherweight division.

This special honor and designation have been bestowed to very few outstanding fighters globally, including Vitali Klitschko, Floyd Mayweather, and Ana Maria Torres. Jelena Mrdjenovich definitely merits to be included in this list of all-time greats.

The 38-year-old power puncher from Edmonton, Canada, has been closely associated with The WBC since the inaugural year of the WBC Women’s division in 2005 as a WBC super featherweight champion.

She won the World Featherweight Championship almost a decade ago, on March 23rd, 2012, by stopping Lindsay Garbatt in the first round. Mrdjenovich lost the belt twice (in September 2012 to Melissa Hernandez and in August 2015 to Edith Soledad Matthysse) but could recapture it in the immediate rematches. She has held the title for close to five years, successfully defending it four times. Her last title defense was a unanimous decision win over Vissia Trovato in June 2019.

While the whole world was shocked by the pandemic in 2020, Mrdjenovich and her team were hit by an additional tragedy when her mentor, fatherly friend, and longtime trainer Milan Lubovac suffered cardiac arrest 2020. He has been in a coma since, making it impossible for Mrdjenovich to focus on her career the way she had done it for the previous seventeen years.

Milan was in her corner when she turned pro in January 2003 and became the first WBC Women’s World Super featherweight Champion in November 2005. Mrdjenovich has been a proud and loyal WBC Champion ever since and represented the WBC and women’s boxing in the best possible way both inside and outside the ring.

Because of her extraordinary achievements and her exemplary behavior throughout her career, the Women’s Championship Committee unanimously decided to appoint Jelena Mrdjenovich as Emeritus Champion, which will secure that she preserves all her rights as a WBC World Champion and will give her the chance to fight against the reigning champion whenever she feels that she is ready to do so while also securing that the possibilities of staging a major showdown with the proper economics in place.

The Committee has decided to confirm Amanda Serrano as WBC featherweight champion and sanction the unification bout against Daniela Bermudez. The bout is scheduled to take place on March 25 in Puerto Rico.