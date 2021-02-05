Undercard addition bolsters Jamel Herring vs. Carl Frampton bill

THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED British super featherweight title showdown between Anthony Cacace and Lyon Woodstock will go ahead on Saturday February 27, acting as chief support for the WBO world title clash between Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton.

Tommy Fury also returns on a packed bill that includes super-flyweight Kaisy Khademi (8-0) bidding to double his belt tally by adding the vacant IBF European to his WBO European title against Birmingham’s Ijaz Ahmed (7-2).

Stoke’s hugely popular middleweight star Nathan Heaney (10-0) takes on a tough domestic test in the shape of Ryan Oliver (7-2), with thrilling lightweight prospect Sam Noakes (4-0) going in against the unbeaten Delmar Thomas (5-0).

Three professional debuts complete the card, with ABA champion Masood Abdulah set to introduce himself over four rounds at super featherweight, Amaar Akbar at super lightweight and Adan Mohamed at super bantamweight.

Exclusively live on BT Sport, ‘The Jackal’ Carl Frampton bids to make history by becoming Ireland’s first ever three-weight world champion by parting the champion, former Marine Herring from his belt.

The night will now have a further Belfast twist with the addition of the 18-1 Cacace taking on the 12-2 Leicester man Woodstock in a collision that has won widespread approval from boxing fans.

What should be a particularly fan-friendly encounter was first due to take place during last summer’s post-lockdown series but was ultimately delayed due to Cacace being hospitalised after suffering an infection following dental surgery.

This will represent a first defence for the 32-year-old of the title he won by defeating former champion Sam Bowen in Birmingham back in November 2019.

“Thank God it has all cleared up and now I’m ready to rock against Lyon,” reported ‘The Apache’ on his dental complications.

“The break has done me well and I’m just as hungry as ever. I know what I have to do against Lyon and I am coming over to do it.

“I know exactly what he brings, but I am well capable of knocking Lyon out. That’s because I won’t have to go looking for him.

“He is just there, loves a tear up. His style is to break opponents down. That plays into my hands.

“I think people will enjoy this one.”

Woodstock, 27, revealed that he refused to let the frustrations over a seven-month delay get the better of him and his mind remains trained firmly on the job in hand.

“When things kept being put on and falling through, put on again and falling through – this is the third time I have been in camp for this fight – at the beginning it was a little bit demoralising, but you’ve just got to find that time and energy in yourself to keep moving forward.

“Like I was the first time, I am still really excited about this fight and it is the biggest opportunity of my life. With the two losses I have got on my record [Archie Sharp and Zelfa Barrett] people could say ‘he doesn’t deserve this’, but if you look at my resume I’ve not ducked anyone and I am always in good fights. I fight good people, good opposition.

“I know Cacace is a fighting man and I have a lot of respect for him and what he did in coming to Birmingham and taking the title from Bowen.

“I am not in boring fights and everyone knows what you get with me. I’ve seen Cacace say he won’t have to come looking for me – and he is not wrong!”

Elsewhere on the card, Manchester’s fighting Love Islander Tommy Fury returns to the ring for a fifth time as a professional as he continues to learn his trade at light heavyweight and follow in some famous family footsteps.

“Fighting isn’t about just picking up gloves and fighting,” said the 21-year-old, who insists boxing is his No.1 priority. “You have to train for three to four months before each fight and watch your diet.

“It’s not just a case of people thinking ‘Tommy’s fighting. He has decided to have a fight.’ There is so much more.

“Boxing is my life. All I do is train and get myself on the road running.”

Promoter Frank Warren said of his first show of the year: “We have put together a strong supporting cast for Carl’s big night where he is seeking to make history in what should be a compelling clash against Jamel Herring with the WBO world title at stake.



“We are making it an even bigger night for Belfast by adding Anthony Cacace’s first defence of his British title against Lyon Woodstock. Everybody seems to be looking forward to this one because it has the makings of a fantastic fight with both men happy to go to war.

“2021 is a year to keep Tommy Fury busy and get him the experience he needs to push on in the light heavyweight division. Boxing is what he wants to do and we will be sure to get him the right fights at the right time.

“Kaisy Khademi can really increase his stock at super flyweight by adding another ranking belt to his collection and furthering the plot of his fascinating life story. I am also looking forward to seeing Sam Noakes continuing his trail of destruction at lightweight against an unbeaten opponent, along with witnessing the professional debuts of three young fighters who come with a top amateur pedigree.”