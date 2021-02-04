Fact Check: Did Manny Pacquiao enroll in drug-testing for his last fight?

Stephanie Trapp

Manny Pacquiao is once again hitting the headlines as a potential clash with Ryan Garcia, or UFC star Conor McGregor remains up in the air.

Pacquiao has been out of the ring since July 2019. WBN was in Las Vegas to witness a virtuoso performance by the Filipino Senator’s victory over Keith Thurman as he rolled back the years.

At the time, most seemed to be celebrating the cementing of Pacquiao as a welterweight force to contend with Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, even in his forties.

Knocking Thurman down in the first round, Pacquiao cruised to another world title sublimely at the MGM Grand.

But over recent days, WBN has been pointed towards some derogatory comments on Pacquiao that were investigated and gazumped.

Peter Kahn – a boxing writer and manager, looking after top contenders such as Gorge Kambosos Jr. – did some digging.

He uncovered no evidence of any wrongdoing, as mentioned by former Mike Tyson trainer Teddy Atlas and a couple of others on social media.

Atlas said at the time: “With the plus 100-degree temps everywhere, I get the uptick in iced tea stands.

“But I’m still confused with no VADA testing for this fight. What, no one likes PEDS on ice?

“Hey, OK, you got me… Manny did not look like a Mustang last night. He was a Ferrari. My question is, what kind of gas is Pacquiao using? #PacquiaoThurman,” he added.

Even Devin Haney, now recognized by the WBC at lightweight, had aired a simple phrase.

“All I got to say is VADA,” stated Haney.

MANNY PACQUIAO VADA

As WBN knew at the time, Kahn noted that Pacquiao enrolled in VADA testing – despite the negativity.

The co-founder of ‘The Fight Guys Podcast’ and ‘The Fight Game Advisors’ revealed his findings of a fact check.







He asked VADA directly. They responded: “I appreciate you contacting me, but this is something that the Nevada State Athletic Commission should discuss.”

“When I followed up asking if she can you confirm that Manny Pacquiao has been enrolled in VADA testing via the WBC Clean Boxing Program before this fight, Goodman replied, ‘Yes.'”

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Kahn: “Manny Pacquiao is a legendary champion, one of a kind, timeless.

“WBC Champion From flyweight to super welterweight. Manny Pacquiao has never failed an anti-doping test whatsoever. Therefore, these are facts. Anything else is simply irrelevant.”

As Kahn wrapped up at the time, Pacquiao hasn’t failed a drug test in over 25 years in the sport. Furthermore, that is all the evidence you need.

