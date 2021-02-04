Damaging first-round KO artist Edgar Berlanga discusses plans for 2021

Mikey Williams

WBN World Title Prospect of 2021 and super-middleweight phenom Edgar Berlanga has outlined some of his plans for the coming months.

Berlanga currently holds the most envious knockout record in all of the sport, having amassed a 16-0 perfect record of first-round stoppages.

The Top Rank star has even been compared to Mike Tyson by promoter Bob Arum, who believes the hard-punching New York is a shoo-in to be a future world ruler.

Featuring on The Last Stand with Brian Custer recently, Berlanga took questions about the possibility of facing Gabe Rosado next and his thoughts on chatter regarding a fight with David Benavidez.

“No, I don’t think so,” Berlanga told Custer on Rosado possibly being his next opponent. “We’re looking at a guy who’s 19-0. So we’re trying to push for that fight.

“Then we’re trying to get a fight with him (Rosado) in June, but it’s up to Top Rank and whatever they want to do.”

That 19-0 fighter Berlanga speaks of may well be United Kingdom contender Zach Parker or Las Vegas-based Russian Aslambek Idigov.

Both boxers currently hold records on the same marker mentioned by Berlanga.

Turning his attention to Benavidez, a world champion whose father mentioned a fight with Berlanga in the media, he added: “He’s hating. He sees the buzz that I’m getting.

“At the end of the day, he knows that fight eventually with him and me should happen. God willing, it will happen. It should be significant for the fans.

“He should look into the Boxrec. He needs to understand the first 16 opponents he fought. Put them to the first 16 opponents I’ve fought.

“I’ve been fighting and stopping guys with winning records that have never been stopped before.”







EDGAR BERLANGA TARGETS

At present, 168 is a bustling division and features the world’s pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez at the top of the tree.

Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant are the others holding belts in the division.

Saunders has been linked to a clash with Canelo on Cinco de Mayo this year. Therefore, Plant could be a target for Berlanga by the summer.

Alternatively, Berlanga could keep gaining experience and aim for the winner of Canelo vs. Saunders in 2022.

Furthermore, he has the world at his fists.

Listen to more from The Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer on YouTube and Linktree.