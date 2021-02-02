Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker heads to Fort Worth, Texas on March 20

The highly anticipated welterweight showdown between rising knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. (16-0, 16 KOs) and former world champion Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (27-1-3, 19 KOs) will take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The event, which is stacked from top to bottom with competitive undercard bouts, will take place Saturday, March 20 and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, including the U.S., Mexico and Russia

“It’s rare that two fighters get to square off in front of their hometown fans, but with Dickies Arena just down the road from where both Vergil and ‘Mo’ were born, this venue is exactly the right place for this fight,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “With a likely world championship opportunity at stake in front of friends and family, this is a guaranteed action fight to see either in person or on the DAZN app.”

“I’m very happy to be fighting in front of my friends, family, and fans back at home again,” said Vergil Ortiz Jr.“Dickies Arena is a perfect sized venue, and it looks like it will be able to hold a substantial number of fans, so everybody needs to come out and support all the fighters. I’m really hyped for this fight.”

“I’m excited to be fighting so close to home where my family, friends and hometown fans can come out and support my return to the ring,” said Maurice Hooker. “With Vergil and I both being from the Dallas area, this is a fight that had to happen in the DFW metroplex. We are going to put on one hell of a show for all of our hometown fans on March 20 at Dickies Arena.”

As announced previously, the Ortiz vs. Hooker undercard will be stacked from top to bottom with highly competitive matchups.

In the co-main event, Arslanbek “Lion” Makhmudov (11-0, 11 KOs) will make his highly anticipated United States debut in a 10-round defense of his NABF heavyweight title in a bout presented by Golden Boy and Eye of the Tiger Management.

Two-division champion Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (31-3, 4 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico and former flyweight champion Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada (19-0, 8 KOs) of East Los Angeles, California will meet in an epic 10-round fight for Ortiz’s WBA Minimumweight World Title.

Luis “Matador” Hernandez (21-0, 19 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico will participate in a 10-round super lightweight battle against Alex Martin (15-3, 6 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois.

George Rincon (10-0, 7 KOs) of Dallas, Texas will return in an eight-round super lightweight fight.

Hector Valdez (13-0, 8 KOs) of Dallas, Texas will face Alberto Torres (11-3-3, 4 KOs) of Sacramento, California in an eight-round super bantamweight battle.

Oscar Acevedo (7-0) of Garden City, Kansas and James “Crunch Time” Willkins (9-1-0, 6 KOs) of Staten Island, New York will meet in an eight-round super featherweight bout between two Golden Boy prospects.

Tristan Kalkreuth (7-0, 6 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas will return in a six-round fight in the cruiserweight division.





Opponents for Makhmudov, Rincon and Kalkreuth will be announced shortly.

Ortiz Jr. vs Hooker is a 12-round fight for the WBO International Welterweight Championship presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Saturday, March 20 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, including the U.S., Mexico and Russia.

Tickets for Ortiz Jr. vs. Hooker will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 5 at 10:00 a.m. CT and are priced at $200, $100, $60 and $40, not including applicable service charges and taxes. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.dickiesarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com.