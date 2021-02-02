Golden Boy prefers Ryan Garcia vs. Teofimo Lopez over Manny Pacquiao

Stacey Verbeek / MP8 / Mikey Williams

Manny Pacquiao would not be the first choice opponent for lightweight star Ryan Garcia, according to Golden Boy Promotions President Eric Gomez.

‘King Ry’ stated his desire to face Pacquiao next, even taking to social media to confirm the contest twice.

Since then, Gomez has poured cold water on the clash and wants to open talks with three-belt undisputed champion Teofimo Lopez.

“There’s nothing to talk about there,” Gomez told ESPN on Garcia’s confirmation of the Pacquiao. “They contacted us. But it turns out there’s nothing to talk about, and that fight isn’t going to happen.

“Teofimo is more feasible. It’s one of the fights that’s obviously of interest to Ryan Garcia. It could be a great fight,” he added.

Guadalupe Valencia, who represents Garcia, also spoke to ESPN to air his thoughts. Valencia seems to be more open to discussions.

“You get a call, and somebody says, ‘You can fight Manny Pacquiao.’ What are you going to say to that?” Garcia told ESPN.

The fighter himself is in no doubt about what he wants to do despite publicly issuing a challenge to Gervonta Davis.

Those efforts seem to have cooled considerably. The 22-year-old now wants the Pacquiao fight to happen.

Addressing reports of an exhibition, Garcia stated on social media: “Hey everybody, I want to make it real clear. My fight with Pacquiao would not be an exhibition.

“It will be a real fight. I am shooting for twelve rounds. All on the line. Our records will be on the line. I want to make that very clear for everybody.”

MANNY PACQUIAO EXHIBITION

Sean Gibbons joined Garcia in clarifying this. He pointed out: “Who said it was an exhibition?

“I never! – Lots of chatter on the internet. Until you hear an official announcement, it’s all gossip!”

Top trainer Robert Garcia appeared on Sirius XM’s Ak and Barak Show recently to give his approval to the pair facing off in 2021.







Garcia threw in a Floyd Mayweather curveball for good measure.

“Ryan Garcia’s performance (against Luke Campbell) was terrific. He surprised him,” said Garcia.

“Pacquiao and Ryan would be a great fight. If Floyd Mayweather wants to steal a fight from Pac against Ryan, this could be fun.”

Pacquiao vs. Garcia, potentially at a catchweight between 140 and 143 pounds, is undoubtedly a substantial encounter.

Golden Boy’s offering of Lopez vs. Garcia is equally as eye-catching, though.

Will either be next for the upcoming superstar?

