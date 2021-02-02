Ra’eese Aleem sets sights on super bantamweight world championship next

Amanda Westcott

Fresh of his dominating performance against Victor Pasillas (16-1, 9 KOs) on SHOWTIME, Ra’eese “The Beast” Aleem (18-0, 12 KOs), is now ready to jump right into a fight with any of the current world champions at super bantamweight.

Murodjon Akhmadaliev (IBF/ WBA), Luis Nery (WBC) Stephen Fulton (WBO), as well as Brandon Figueroa (WBA), are all fights that Aleem is targeting.

“I am 30-years-old, and coming off the biggest win of my career, I want a shot at a world title, I have earned it,” said Aleem, the interim champion of the WBA super bantamweight division. “I have come up the hard way and I have made it to the top of the sport, now I want to face one of these guys who say they’re the best.”

Aleem, who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing and promoted by Marshall Kauffman’s Kings Promotions, dropped Pasillas four times before stopping him in the eleventh round, knows time is of essence.

“I need to get back soon, and I want all the smoke with everybody,” Aleem continued. “Whether it is M.J., Luis Nery, Stephen Fulton, or Brandon Figueroa, I want one of them next. I think the Brandon Figueroa makes the most sense because he’s with PBC and he’s standing in my way. That would be an exciting fight that I know the fans would want to see, not to mention SHOWTIME would love to televise that fight.

Aleem, who is originally from Muskegon, Michigan, moved to Las Vegas, Nevada to chase his professional boxing dreams, which seems to have paid off very well for him.

“I want to fight the best, and I feel I have earned my shot,” said Aleem. “Now it is up to the champions to face me. All boxing fans know I am a deserving challenger. Let’s give the fans want they want and that’s action packed fights, which is exactly what I bring.”