Floyd Mayweather view adopted, three belts now equals undisputed

Floyd Mayweather says only three world championships need claiming to become the undisputed champion at any weight class. WBN now agrees.

World Boxing News only recognizes three sanctioning bodies after the WBA suffered WBN declassification following a string of high-profile anomalies.

They can be reclassified with WBN if they alter their future decisions accordingly. The sooner, the better.

As things now stand, only the WBC, IBF, and WBO are considered bonafide world titles with WBN, but that’s still enough to clean out a division, according to Mayweather.

In 2017, before his money-spinning with over Conor McGregor, Mayweather invited his usual source of interviewers, Fighthype.com, to tour his mansion grounds and view his extensive belt collection.

Discussing the four organizations WBN had no issue with back then, Mayweather stated his view on undisputed.

“When you talk about undisputed. To become undisputed, you have to have three or more belts – not all four. Three of four of the organizations,” Mayweather said in the video.

“When I fought Pacquiao, I had this belt (WBC), this belt (WBA Super), and he had this belt (WBO), so I won these three (to become undisputed). But these are all four organizations in boxing.”

Therefore, taking a leaf out of the ‘Money’ man’s book, anyone now holding the WBC, IBF, and WBO straps will be considered undisputed to WBN.

Teofimo Lopez is one of those who hold the title triple, including an upgraded WBC championship.

As Vasyl Lomachenko won the full title against Luke Campbell back in August 2019, and the belt was subsequently Franchised, WBN still considers this the main strap.

Devin Haney holds the secondary version. He also never won it inside the ring.

Voted by the fans as WBN Fighter of the Year for 2020, Lopez is the only fighter in the world to hold this honor at present.







There are five other champions just one belt away from completing the feat.

They are Anthony Joshua at heavyweight. Artur Beterbiev at light heavyweight. Jermell Charlo at super welterweight. Errol Spence at welterweight, and Jose Ramirez at super lightweight.

Hopefully, once the WBA clean house and begin what they promised to WBN in 2013 – to eradicate the ‘super’ titles, we will once again have four bodies in-play.

The situation with Bermane Stiverne’s ranking at 11 after no win in five years, to please Don King’s Pay Per View efforts, could not be ignored.

To then strip Manny Pacquiao on the same day was another situation garnering a questionable result.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER – UNDISPUTED

WBN wishes to welcome back the WBA at the earliest opportunity.

For now, and like Floyd Mayweather said, three belts = undisputed.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.