WBN in multi-million dollar funding, rebrand, Editor deal, and policy change

World Boxing News or WBN is pleased to announce big changes on the long-running news outlet.

WBN can confirm a multi-million dollar investment in the site, which now means Las Vegas, Nevada becomes the main focus of attention.

Also, WBN can confirm that Boxing Writers Association of America member Phil Jay, a respected boxing scribe, has agreed to stay on as Editor.

Jay, 41, has signed a five-year deal to oversee an overhaul of policies.

Over the past decade, WBN has posted every single press release sent by any outlet and never turned down an article on an upcoming boxer – no matter where they are based.

WBN amends its focus more on the most prominent names and events for the foreseeable future.

Traffic has substantially grown for World Boxing News steadily since its inception in 2010, with the vast majority of hits coming from America.

WBN will now focus on the top stars in boxing, emphasizing giving fans news on the most significant events.

As announced this week, we will also cut ties with any organization that the boxing fraternity deems closed off to alterations. The World Boxing Association is the latest.

Until the WBA works on bettering themselves, we will no longer consider them a significant sanctioning body.

Social media erupted when WBN announced the move on the back of a heavyweight debacle that has been ongoing for years.

Sanctioning Bermane Stiverne, a former champion without a win for five years, was seen as the last straw.

WBN has also reached out to the WBC and the WBO to consider amending their practices in the coming months.

Once a highlight of our intentions in the sport, sadly, the posting of all press releases is no longer viable.

WBN will cut down what is posted considerably after consultation with Editor Phil Jay and his small but loyal team.

It’s simply not feasible to have masses of releases on the site that can significantly downgrade SEO.

In a solidifying move, YouTubers and celebrities parading as a bonafide boxer will still not gain mentions by name.

WBN RISE

Phil has overseen the sharpest rise of any boxing website in the world. WBN had 21 million online views in the past year alone.

Overall, @worldboxingnews has a social media presence of over 35 million views since January 2020. An unprecedented amount for an independent boxing website.

The new owners retained Jay long-term after the BWAA member initially considered moving on following an offer elsewhere.

The respected writer now aims to solidify his many ties to the sport over the next half a decade.

In a significant switch, redirect any emails to contact@worldboxingnews.net. Jay will now focus on dealing with promoters, fighters and getting major news to the fans.

The above address is also for advertising inquires.

Those at the helm would like to add our regret that a large portion of media previously posted will no longer be available on www.worldboxingnews.net.

A complete brand will happen this year. The new logo previewed has already been designed and approved.

