Oscar De La Hoya would rematch Floyd Mayweather, not Manny Pacquiao

Ed Mulholland

Oscar De La Hoya has revealed he’s willing to face Floyd Mayweather in a comeback rematch but wouldn’t consider facing Manny Pacquiao again.

The Golden Boy boss announced his intention to return to the ring in 2021. He’s currently in training at the age of 47.

A ten-time,multi-weight champion, De La Hoya won’t be short of offers to feature on some streaming app Pay Per Views.

It’s no secret that many other fighters have targeted Mayweather and Pacquiao due to their continuous pulling power.

De La Hoya is no different. However, he’d only be open to a battle with Mayweather, who defeated him via split decision in 2007.

Pacquiao, who beat De La Hoya badly and stopped him eighteen months later, is out-of-bounds for the promoter.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Doing the media rounds to drum up support for his return, De La Hoya singled out the two fighters who pushed him into retirement.

“Manny Pacquiao is a guy who has so much energy. He is a southpaw,” De La Hoya told Snow Queen LA.

“We do have a history together where he beat me. But it just wouldn’t be the right style for me at this moment of my life.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

On Mayweather, De La Hoya told Fight Hub TV: “I’ve always prided myself in fighting the very best, so why to go after the second best?”

“Why not go after the guy that beat him? Why not go after Mayweather, for instance, in a revenge fight?

“That’s something very intriguing. We’ll see how I feel, and then we’ll take it from there.”

For now, De La Hoya is continuing preparations to get himself into the best shape possible.

It’s reported that he’s mulling over an offer from DAZN for an exhibition by late 2021.







Mayweather is free following the collapse of his exhibition against a YouTuber. Intentions to reschedule the event are yet to gather any traction.

Mayweather vs. De La Hoya’s second helping would undoubtedly be of interest to the fans, following Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr’s success.

The heavyweight event sold over one million PPV’s despite the pair being in their fifties.

