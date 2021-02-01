Middleweight Andreas Katzourakis training with Abel Sanchez ahead of ring return

Team Katzourakis

Top middleweight prospect Andreas Katzourakis, (6-0, 5 KO’s) of Athens, Greece has opened up training camp once again with renowned trainer Abel Sanchez in Big Bear, CA as he prepares for his next start in the professional ranks.

“It was a long trip from Greece to Southern California but I’m thrilled to be here,” said the 23-year-old who was guided by Sanchez for his last fight, a third-round knockout of Brandon Baue on December 12, 2020 in Miami, FL.

“I was home for the holidays with my family but was also anxious to get back to Big Bear. Every day that I’m in camp I’m learning from Abel, we’ve built a strong foundation already and this is the perfect situation for me. I can’t wait to fight again.”

Said Sanchez, “I’ve trained many world champions and some of the best fighters in the world. The key is not only natural talent but the combination of a willingness to learn and work hard every day in the gym. Andreas clearly exemplifies these attributes and has an unlimited future as we move forward together.”

The Katzourakis Team is rounded out by the award-winning Split-T Management whose principal Dave McWater was named the 2020 Boxing Manager of the Year by the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Said Brendan Segalas of Split-T Management, “We know that Andreas is in great hands with Abel Sanchez and it validates how serious he is about becoming the best he can be. To travel almost 7,000 miles from home in the dead of winter truly shows commitment.”

“We’re making big plans for Andreas this year and look forward to announcing his return to the ring shortly.”