The world’s best boxing knockout streak is set to come to an end in 2021

World Boxing News World Title Prospect of 2021, Edgar Berlanga has vowed to end his own outstanding knockout streak over the next few months.

Berlanga was featured on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer recently. He discussed the first-round KO run reverberating around the globe.

The knockout king outlined what the fans can expect from him after a superb 2020 where he took out all comers.

At 23 years old, Berlanga is already 16-0. He’s making big waves in the super middleweight division.

WBN firmly believe Berlanga will be a world champion at some point this year.

Asked by Custer about his unbelievable run on stoppages within three minutes, ‘The Chosen One’ replied that he intends to go past the first round.

KNOCKOUT

This obviously means his focus is no longer on taking opponents out and extending his streak.

“Coming into the new year 2021, I’m looking forward to doing some rounds and getting some rounds in. I want to show the world I can box,” he said.

EDGAR BERLANGA FUTURE

Quizzed by Custer on his plans for 2021, Berlanga added: “I’m looking forward to doing four fights.

“We’re looking at fighting possibly the first week of April and then fighting right back in June.

“I’m looking to get another fight maybe in September. Also, I want to end the year in December with a bang.”

By December, that fourth outing could well be a world title shot. One of the major players at 168 could be in the opposite corner.







As Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will unify the WBO and WBC versions in May, Berlanga could place his crosshairs on Caleb Plant.

The IBF ruler defeated Caleb Truax on points last weekend. Furthermore, Berlanga vs. Plant would make for an exciting fight.

Watch this space.

Listen to more from The Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer on their YouTube Channel and all major podcast platforms (Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify).