King’s Promotions fighters enjoy solid January of 2021

Over the last two weekends, fighters under the King’s Promotions banner have impressed with major wins.

On January 23rd, undefeated super bantamweight Ra’eese Aleem won the WBA Interim Super Bantamweight title with a statement-making 11th round stoppage over previously undefeated Victor Pasillas.

The fight, which was the co-feature on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, saw Aleem dominate the bout and drop Pasillas four-times before the fight was halted in the 11th frame.

Aleem drew praise throughout the boxing world, and he is now universally considered one-of the fighters in the crowded super bantamweight division.

This past Saturday heavyweight Michael Coffie ran his record to 12-0 as he notched his 9th knockout when he dispatched undefeated former amateur standout Darmani Rock in three rounds at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The bout was the co-feature fight of a PBC on Fox broadcast.

Coffie was dominating, and in round three he dropped Rock viscously with a hard left uppercut to the jaw. With Rock clearly hurt, Coffie landed a booming left hook that put Rock down, and the fight was stopped immediately just 59 seconds into round three.

Coffie will now look to face one of the bigger names in the heavyweight division.

Highly-regarded light heavyweight Atif Oberlton was successful in his pro debut by taking out Nathan Sharp in the 3rd round of their scheduled four-round bout. The fight was also part of the Fox broadcast.

Oberlton looked like a season pro in his maiden voyage as he broke the six-fight veteran down and finally was able to get the stoppage as the referee deemed Sharp having taken too much punishment at 48 seconds of the 3rd round.

Oberlton of Philadelphia was a two-time National Amateur champion, and looks to have a very bright future.



“I am very happy with the performances of Ra’eese, Michael and Atif,” said Marshall Kauffman, CEO of King’s Promotions. “Ra’eese showed everybody what I have known for a while, and that he is one of the best fighters at 122 pounds in the world. He will have a major fight in his next outing.

“Michael continues to get better, and the sky is the limit for him. Darmani Rock was a terrific amateur, and was 17-0 as a professional. Michael has tremendous size and power, and I am looking forward to his next steps, as he is on the brink of being a major player in the heavyweight division.

“As for Atif, he has a ton of talent, and I look forward to watching him develop into a world champion. The last couple weekends have shown that what we are doing at King’s Promotions is working. We have put on a lot of shows with Ra’eese and Michael, and let them develop properly. Combine that with their respective work ethics and abilities, and you see the results.”