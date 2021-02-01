AIBA opens series of 2021 Virtual Forums in Africa

AIBA African Virtual Forum is scheduled to be held on February 7th, 2021. AIBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev will visit Nairobi, Kenya, the capital of the event, while the AIBA Board of Directors and National Federations representatives will join virtually.

Mr. Kremlev claimed that he would be happy to welcome each country of the continent.

‘The second year in a row we are organizing AIBA Forums on five continents. Unfortunately, last year, because of the pandemic situation we conducted only three – in America, Oceania, and Asia, and the rest two, Europe and Africa were canceled. This year, because of the ongoing situation, we will organize everything virtually, so everybody can participate. We will come to Africa to know what we can improve on the continent, in every single country,’ Mr. Kremlev said.

He added that the agenda of the forum in Africa is very intense. It includes a presentation of the new AIBA Committees and Competition calendar, AIBA Development plan for National Federations, Communication strategy, Anti-doping seminars by the ITA representative, Legal team report, and Q&A sessions.

‘I am sure that only together with National Federations we can build our sustainable and prosperous future. We need to unite and show a joint work to meet the expectations of the IOC. We have a huge potential to overcome all our difficulties,’ added the AIBA President.

African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) President Dr. Mohamed Moustahsane said that African boxing has never experienced an open dialogue with the AIBA leadership.

‘I will be very pleased to welcome President Umar Kremlev in African land. He will experience the African climate and our way of living and see the difficulties we are facing. I am sure that together we will find a way to solve it,’ claimed AFBC President.

‘This is a unique opportunity for the continent; it is the first time when AIBA President comes to Africa for a Forum to discuss issues openly with African National Federations. It is very good that Mr. Kremlev will be present and will discuss directly with AIBA member countries his plans and projects, will listen to the continental challenges and will see the African particularities.

This is the best way to work together, improving relationships and cooperation. Development always goes through dialogue. I’m sure we will succeed in implementing our projects for the development of boxing on the continent and in a short time improve African boxing at all levels,’ said Dr. Moustahsane.