What next for the polarizing heavyweight with the worst perfect record?

@christopherlovej0y

World Boxing News continues to keep tabs on the undefeated heavyweight contender dubbed as having the ‘worst perfect’ record in the sport.

Enter Christopher Lovejoy, who, to his credit, has enhanced his reputation over the past year without fighting at all.

Beginning 2020, by scoring his 19th straight win since turning pro, all of which have come inside three rounds, Lovejoy was the most significant anomaly in boxing.

That was until a call came from UK promoter Eddie Hearn to feature on a Halloween bill topped by Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora.

Accepting a fight against Dave Allen, without really knowing his contract’s ins and outs, turned out to be a masterstroke for the American.

Don King pulled out Lovejoy at the last minute after going over the fine print in his paperwork. But spending fight week under the Matchroom banner gained the 37-year-old no end of exposure – especially to the British fans.

Allen is one of the most-loved of English punchers. Therefore, every boxing fan in the UK would now know the name, Christopher Lovejoy.

Gaining a few more thousand social media followers out of sheer curiosity alone, Lovejoy ramped up his activity on several platforms.

Taking aim at Don King and keeping the fans informed of his intentions to fight some of the top contenders, there’s no doubting that Lovejoy is winning his reputation battle outside of the ring.

It’s inside where the struggles begin.

As WBN has explained many times before that of Lovejoy’s impressive-looking 19-0, 19 KO’s record, all those wins have come against opponents with a combined win column of 57.

Not to mention every single one has taken place in Mexico.

Forgive me for doing the math, but doesn’t that mean the average triumphs of those featuring his victory wall are a mere three?

And none of them were rated in the top FOUR HUNDRED in the world. Hence such a drive to see what Lovejoy has in his locker.

We almost saw a glimpse of it on US Pay Per View last Friday against Bermane Stiverne. Once again, Lovejoy’s ongoing feud with King got in the way.

Lovejoy pulled out with a couple of weeks to go, leaving Stiverne to face the headliner Trevor Bryan eventually.

HEAVYWEIGHT OPPONENTS

So, where does Lovejoy go next?

Well, let’s not forget that despite gaining an unfathomable world ranking in the past, Lovejoy is rated at 375th in the world by BoxRec.

He’s rated 22 places below the evergreen Danny Williams. Indeed, breaking the top 200 should be his immediate goal.

Those around this area include Razvan Cojanu, Nagy Aguilera, and the brother of former Tyson Fury opponent Sefer, Nuri Seferi.







If Lovejoy wants to be a bit more ambitious, there’s always Kamil Sokolowski, Lenroy Thomas, or Kash Ali.

Stiverne himself appears at 101st on the list. If ties remain between Stiverne, Lovejoy, and King, maybe this would be ideal.

The former WBC champion badly needs a win. He would be a half-decent gauge of what the heavyweight division is dealing with in Lovejoy.

Calling out Tyson Fury, which he did recently on social media, seems just a tad adventurous to me.

Furthermore, with a different date in January scrapped, there’s a target of February 20th for another trip to Mexico.

Who will he face this time?

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.