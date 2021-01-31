Floyd Mayweather to Manny Pacquiao rival at strip club, ‘I’m proud of you!’

@yordenisugas

Just hours after Manny Pacquiao lost his nullified world championship, Floyd Mayweather congratulated the boxer who benefited from his title.

Pacquiao surrendered his status as a leading player in the division. WBN subsequently decided to declassify the responsible organization.

At the same time as Pacquaio’s demise, Yordenis Ugas was his replacement. The Cuban became ecstatic.

Heading to Floyd Mayweather’s strip club later that night, Ugas took his fiance for a night on the town.

Making a stop at ‘Girl Collection,’ Ugas took time to pose with Mayweather, who had encouragement for the man who replaced Pacquiao.

Ugas picked up the story by saying: “Last night I went to celebrate my day at the club of one of the best fighters in history.

“Yesterday, I had a moral victory (in taking Pacquiao’s belt without fighting). As I always say, it is not about money if you want money.

“But if it does not come with glory, it will never fill you.

“Floyd was telling me that I was becoming in the next few months in the division that he dominated for so many years.

“It is great for an American legend to tell you so many times to your face that he is proud of you after all that he has accomplished.

“I was nervous but grateful,” said Ugas.

Ugas has since been open to fighting Errol Spence Jr. for the welterweight championship. Two versions would be on the line if they met.

As Premier Boxing Champions represent both, it’s a real possibility that the contest takes place next. It comes after Terence Crawford distanced himself from Spence.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Regarding Mayweather, his exhibition is off. The YouTuber he was due to meet has seemingly had cold feet.

There’s presumably room to maneuver on the one-side battle. However, a rematch with Pacquiao makes far more sense.

Ryan Garcia has targeted Manny Pacquiao over the past few weeks. His representatives at Paradigm want Conor McGregor to be next, though.

McGregor’s loss against Dustin Poirier has cost millions if the fight isn’t salvageable.

