Carl Frampton favored to take Jamel Herring’s title, create history

Mikey Williams

According to UK oddsmakers projecting a fight with Jamel Herring, Carl Frampton is on his way to becoming a three-weight world champion.

‘The Jackal’ faces American Herring next month in a vast Frank Warren headliner, bidding to add to his world titles at super-bantamweight and featherweight.

Herring holds the WBO version at super featherweight and travels to the UK, hoping to retain the strap.

Bookies across the Atlantic see home fighter Frampton as the favorite, potentially due to the advantage of fighting under British guidelines.

Promoter Warren is looking forward to hosting the clash.

“I am thrilled we can deliver this huge opportunity for Carl. To reinforce his position as the top Irish fighter of his or any other generation,” said Warren.

“Carl has been and is a tremendous ambassador for the sport. His colossal following is a testament to the qualities he shows in and out of the ring.

“The only downside to this fight coming about now is that he will be going into battle without his legion of Belfast fans roaring him on.

“For Carl to become a three-weight world champion would be something else and in many ways a fitting finale to a magnificent career, although it might not entirely be the end of the story.

“Herring is a top fighter and a gentleman who we are looking forward to welcoming over for a huge night on BT Sport.”

CARL FRAMPTON

Frampton is confident he can rip the belt away from twice-beaten Herring and make history in the process.

“I’m delighted to get a date nailed down for this fight that finally. It has been on the cards for over a year,” said the 33-year-old veteran.

“I have the utmost respect for Jamel as a fighter and as a man. But nobody is stopping me from becoming the island of Ireland’s only ever thee-weight world champ.

“One of Britain’s only ever three-weight world champions and potentially have one foot in the hall of fame.”

Frampton is 8/13 on with most bookmakers in UK fractions (-163 in US terms). Herring is 5/4 against (+125).

