There are now 43 boxing world champions as major titles drop to three

The bold decision by WBN to no longer recognize the WBA as a sanctioning body means today’s boxing world champions drop dramatically.

WBA had ‘super’ and ‘regular’ straps, the latter of which WBN declassified in May 2019, which meant over 70 boxers called themselves a world champion.

As boxing moves on with just three bonafide organizations, the World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation, and World Boxing Organization rulers remain.

In total, there are 43 on the male side of the sport.

Here’s a full rundown of the current rulers.

BOXING WORLD CHAMPIONS

200 LBS + -HEAVYWEIGHT

ANTHONY JOSHUA – IBF / WBO Champion

TYSON FURY – WBC Champion

200 LBS – CRUISERWEIGHT

ILUNGA MAKABU – WBC Champion

MAIRIS BRIEDIS – IBF Champion

VACANT – WBO

175 LBS – LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

ARTUR BETERBIEV – IBF / WBC Champion

VACANT – WBO Champion

168 LBS – SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

CANELO ALVAREZ – WBC Champion

CALEB PLANT – IBF Champion

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS – WBO Champion

160 LBS – MIDDLEWEIGHT

GENNADIY GOLOVKIN – IBF Champion

JERMALL CHARLO – WBC Champion

DEMETRIUS ANDRADE – WBO Champion

154 LBS – SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

JERMELL CHARLO – IBF / WBC Champion

PATRICK TEIXEIRA – WBO Champion

147 LBS – WELTERWEIGHT

ERROL SPENCE – IBF / WBC Champion

TERENCE CRAWFORD – WBO Champion

140 LBS – SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

JOSE RAMIREZ – WBC / WBO Champion

JOSH TAYLOR – IBF Champion

135 LBS – LIGHTWEIGHT

TEOFIMO LOPEZ – WBO / IBF Champion

DEVIN HANEY – WBC Champion

130 LBS – SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

MIGUEL BERCHELT – WBC Champion

JOJO DIAZ – IBF Champion

JAMEL HERRING – WBO Champion

126 LBS – FEATHERWEIGHT

GARY RUSSELL JR – WBC Champion

SHAKUR STEVENSON – WBO Champion

JOSH WARRINGTON – IBF Champion

122 LBS – SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

LUIS NERY – WBC Champion

MURODJON AKHMADALIEV – IBF Champion

STEPHEN FULTON JR – WBO Champion

118 LBS – BANTAMWEIGHT

NAOYA INOUE – IBF Champion

JOHN RIEL CASIMERO – WBO Champion

NORDINE OUBAALI – WBC Champion

115 LBS – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

JUAN ESTRADA – WBC Champion

JERWIN ANCAJAS – IBF Champion

KAZUTO IOKA – WBO Champion

112 LBS – FLYWEIGHT

KOSEI TANAKA – WBO Champion

JC MARTINEZ – WBC Champion

MORUTI MTHALANE – IBF

108 LBS – LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

KEN SHIRO – WBC Champion

ELWIN SOTO – WBO Champion

FELIX ALVARADO – IBF Champion

105 LBS – MINIMUMWEIGHT

PANYA PRADABSRI – WBC Champion

DEEJAY KRIEL – IBF Champion

WILFREDO MENDEZ – WBO Champion







FRANCHISE – WBC – ALL WEIGHTS

CANELO ALVAREZ – 160 to 175 pounds

TEOFIMO LOPEZ – 135 pounds

WOMEN – UNIFIED

JESSICA MCCASKILL – Welterweight

KATIE TAYLOR – Lightweight

CLARESSA SHIELDS – Super welter / Middleweight

FRANCHON CREWS-DEZURN – Super Middleweight

TERRI HARPER – Super featherweight

JELENA MRDJENOVICH – Featherweight

WBN will now recognize those aiming to become undisputed for claiming WBC, IBF, and WBO straps.

