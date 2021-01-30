Ring City USA return in March with events headlined by Serhii Bohachuk and Alberto Machado

Lina Baker

Ring City USA, the new sports media startup that debuted its Thursday night boxing series in November 2020 on NBC Sports Network, announced today the first two events of 2021 will be held on Thursday, March 4 and Thursday, March 18, live from Puerto Rico.

Both events will be televised in the United States on NBC Sports Network and the NBC Sports app on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with undercard action streaming live on Twitch. The full card will be available on Twitch outside of the United States.

The return of Ring City USA features two highly competitive matchups with fighters at unique junctures of their professional boxing careers. On March 4, undefeated blue-chip rising star Serhii Bohachuk (18-0, 18 KOs) meets former middleweight title challenger Brandon Adams (22-3, 13 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight main event. Two weeks later on March 18, Ring City presents the next chapter in the Puerto Rico vs. Mexico ring rivalry when former super featherweight world titlist Alberto Machado (22-2, 18 KOs) faces undefeated rising prospect Hector Tanajara (19-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight main event. Ring City’s events in March will be broadcast live from Puerto Rico as the company continues to tap into boxing’s rich historical locations.

The fight between Bohachuk and Adams was originally scheduled to top the December 3 Ring City event at Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles but Bohachuk was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to kick off 2021 with two crossroads main event fights in Puerto Rico,” said Head of Boxing Evan Rutkowski. “Serhii Bohachuk has been chomping at the bit to get back in the ring and on March 4 he will meet the most dangerous opponent of his career in Brandon Adams. Then two weeks later we are right back on NBC Sports Network and Twitch with rising undefeated prospect Hector Tanajara battling former world champion Alberto Machado of Puerto Rico in a classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico rivalry fight.”

The hard-hitting Bohachuk, who is currently ranked seventh by the WBC and ninth by the IBF at 154 pounds, has steamrolled through opposition on his way to an 18-0 record, all of which have come via knockout. Training with Manny Robles out of Legends Boxing Academy, the 25-year-old proved himself with a knockout win over Tyrone Brunson in October of 2019. Most recently, he put on an electric performance in September 2020 when he knocked out Alejandro Davila in six rounds. The Ukrainian-born Bohachuk, who is promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions and Ural Boxing, continues to take the Southern California boxing world by storm with his dominant performances in the ring and magnetic personality out of the ring.

“I’m looking forward to defending my title against Brandon Adams on March 4 in Puerto Rico on NBC Sports Network,” said Bohachuk. “I want to thank Ring City and my promoters for this opportunity. This should be a great fight for the fans. I am sorry we couldn’t do it in December, but now people are talking even more about this fight. I will put on another exciting show for the fans.”

Following Bohachuk’s positive COVID-19 result, Adams went on to face Sonny Duversonne in Ring City’s main event on Dec. 3. Adams bested Duversonne just miles away from his hometown of Watts, Calif., with an impressive second-round knockout victory. The battle-tested Adams who works with accomplished trainer Dub Huntley, challenged WBC Middleweight Titleholder Jermall Charlo for the title in 2019 after defeating Shane Mosley Jr. to win the Epix Television Series “The Contender.” Adams boasts a formidable group of sparring partners, including Shawn Porter and Gennadiy Golovkin. Adams started competitively training at age 19, fought his first amateur fight at age 20 and turned professional at age 21. He is promoted by Banner Promotions and Tournament of Contenders.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Ring City in March and showing more growth when Serhii and I finally get to step into the ring in Puerto Rico,” said Adams.

Machado (22-2, 18 KOs), who hails from Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, will fight on the island for the first time since 2017 and the 14th time in his professional career. In 2017, Machado captured the WBA super featherweight world title against Jezreel Corrales via eighth-round knockout. Machado successfully defended the world title twice in 2018 before losing the belt to Andrew Cancio in February 2019. Later in 2019, Machado moved up to lightweight and scored a second-round knockout over Luis Porozo. The 30-year-old is currently ranked 12th by both the WBA and WBO. The southpaw made a name for himself on the Puerto Rican amateur circuit, competing in the AIBA Youth World Championships and the 2012 Olympic Qualifiers.

“It has been a sad and forced rest due to the Coronavirus but, for me, my body needed this rest. I am excited that after four years I will return to fight again at home in Puerto Rico,” said Machado. “I thank Miguel Cotto Promotions, H2 Promotions, Golden Boy and Ring City USA for giving me this opportunity to headline this great card. Hector Tanajara, Jr. is a great fighter who seeks to break through in the lightweight division as well. I hope he comes ready and that 135 has my space saved because I belong here and on March 18 it will be demonstrated.”



Tanajara (19-0, 5 KOs) will take on the toughest test of his career when he meets Machado on his home turf. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Tanajara (19-0, 5 KOs) is coming off of fighting in his hometown for the first time in his professional career in January 2020 when he took on former world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos who he beat convincingly via unanimous decision. The 24-year-old has continued to rise up the lightweight ranks since turning pro in 2015. In Machado, he will face a new challenge by taking on a southpaw fighter for the first time in his 19-fight professional career. Tanajara fights under the tutelage of world-famous trainer Robert Garcia.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring,” said Tanajara. “It has been a little over a year and I’ve been training hard this whole time staying ready for whoever. We finally got an opponent and I’m ready to show the world who I am and what I can do with the top guys in the division.”

Calling all the action ringside in Puerto Rico will be former two-time welterweight champion Shawn Porter joined by NBC Sports blow-by-blow commentator Bob Papa. Brian Campbell will serve as fight night analyst with Curran Bhatia reporting from ringside.

Full card details will be announced at a later date.