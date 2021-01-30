New champ defends title boost, says Manny Pacquiao can’t ‘hijack’ the belt

Ugas / MP8

The new WBA welterweight champion has jumped to his defense after criticism aimed at him due to the WBA stripping Manny Pacquiao of the title.

Yordenis Ugas, previously the ‘regular’ belt holder, was made WBA ‘super’ welterweight champion or absolute ruler following the Pacquiao decision.

The WBA took the hard-line following an absence of eighteen months since the Filipino legend defended the strap.

Pacquiao has been busy with his senatorial duties in the Philippines. Selflessly, he decided to help his people through the pandemic rather than concentrating on fighting.

Despite the troubles around the world, the WBA seemingly waits for nobody. They elevated Ugas to some dismay.

Due to face Ryan Garcia this year, Pacquiao could have put his championship on the line against the young star. This possibility has now been taken away by the WBA.

Ugas believes the WBA made the right call as Pacquiao had no intention of agreeing to a future fight against the Cuban.

Pleading with the boxing fraternity to stop labeling him an ’email champion’ or disregarding his efforts in claiming the belt, Ugas said: “Thank God, my agent, my team, family, and fans, today is a great day for me.

“Thanks to the WBA for raising me to Super Champion and doing what is best for Sport.

MANNY PACQUIAO

“Manny Pacquiao is a legend and he will always be champion, his intention was Mggregor and now Ryan, but you cannot – behind your history, hijack a championship.

“This gives fans a chance to see a great unification fight at 147lbs. I don’t want this position for easy battles.

“My team has my consent for my next fight to face Pacquiao. That’s if he wants to show who he is, the true WBA champion.

“Or I’ll fight another of the champions for an excellent unification fight.

“I am a warrior committed to his career and his fans. I have fought and earned every penny and every opportunity.

“Thank you all and I can’t wait to announce what’s next. I am grateful and very excited.”







Before his statement, Ugas had revealed his frustration once again.

“So tired sometimes of being disrespected and not giving me credit,” he sighed.

The boxing world moves on, and so does Pacquiao and Ugas. Announcements on their upcoming bouts are due soon.

