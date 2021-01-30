Heavyweight purposely WBA rated for title shot after no win in FIVE years

World Boxing News is sad to report that the WBA tweaked their heavyweight rankings once again for a challenger to be given his shot undeservedly.

Stiverne had fought just three times in over five years, losing each time. Despite this, the WBA – working in conjunction with Don King, ensured the Haitian-Canadian got his chance.

There’s no way in the world Stiverne had earned any shot at any championship, let alone one the WBA wants people to take seriously.

The WBA had stripped Mahmoud Charr of the belt just hours previously after the former title-holder failed to get a visa during a worldwide pandemic.

A shocking turn of events.

Explaining their reasoning, the WBA tried to justify their move without success.

“The organization understands that Charr is willing to fight. But a cause beyond his control prevented him from making the defense scheduled for this week.

“On the other hand, obtaining U.S. visas, one of the obstacles he had, is a situation beyond the World Boxing Association’s control.

“Now, as champion in recess, Charr will be able to solve his legal and business situation. He can be ready to fight in the coming months.”

Amazingly, the WBA then stated that Stiverne was a worthy challenger.

“Bryan, WBA interim champion, and his representative company Don King Promotions requested to face Stiverne.

“He is an opponent who meets the requirements to fight for the championship.

“The winner must fight Charr by May 30, 2021. In the event of a draw, Bryan will face Charr before the date as mentioned earlier.”

It’s not the first time the WBA has faced concern over their practices surrounding rankings. There doesn’t appear to be any logic to their order.

WBN managed to get hold of a copy of the heavyweight ratings before Charr lost his belt on Thursday. Plus, the WBA’s new rankings mysteriously published just as they ratified Stiverne.

WBA HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS

January 28th, 2021

1 Trevor Bryan

2 Oleksandr Usyk

3 Deontay Wilder

4 Luis Ortiz

5 Andy Ruiz

6 Adam Kownacki

7 Charles Martin

8 Chris Arreola

9 Bogdan Dinu

10 Michael Hunter

11 Filip Hrgovic

12 Frank Sanchez

13 Otto Wallin

14 Martin Bakole

15 Dereck Chisora

January 29, 2021

1 Trevor Bryan

2 Oleksandr Usyk

3 Bogdan Dinu

4 Deontay Wilder

5 Luis Ortiz

6 Andy Ruiz Jr

7 Adam Kownacki

8 Charles Martin

9 Chris Arreola

10 Agit Kabayel

11 Bermane Stiverne

12 Michael Hunter

13 Filip Hrgovic

14 Frank Sanchez

15 Otto Wallin

How Stiverne managed to jump from nowhere to eleventh is anyone’s guess and a big reason why the WBA face severe condemnation for their actions.

