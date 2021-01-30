Featherweight Angel Luna ready to push on, returns Feb 12 in Orlando

Professional Featherweight Boxer Angel “El Gato” Luna returns to the ring February 12th, 2021, in Orlando Florida.

The fight will be held at Avant International Resort a Christy Martin Promotion. Luna who has fought the top contenders such as Tevin farmer, Christopher Diaz , & Jose Lopez.

Luna is looking for his second consecutive win. Luna last fought in November 2019 with a second-round KO against veteran Gabriel Braxton.

The fighter stated that his team tried to get him on several cards in 2020 but were cancelled due to covid-19. He said: “I’m looking to change my career around & climb back up the ladder one fight at a time”.

Luna, who now resides in the Bronx New York after being drafted to come from the Dominican Republic five years ago, stated the transition coming from the Dominican Republic to the United States was very hard, especially not being able to train with trainers who had trained a Professional Boxer before him.

“They were only training me because they spoke Spanish. I was teaching them how to train me. This hurt my strength, and for a while I had lost it. It was recently training with Ex World Champion Aaron Superman Davis that I got strength back”.

Luna also stated that last year he used several different training camp to polish his performance and looks to show the difference in his next fight schedule for February 12.Luna is sure to bring some action to the card as he steps up to show he is still one of the best coming out of the Dominican Republic.

And why wouldn’t he when he comes from the same training facility as Dominican Boxers Jensen Rosario, Javier Fortuna, Claudio Marrero, and Michel Rivera.