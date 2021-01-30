There are now 43 boxing world champions as major titles drop to three

The bold decision by WBN to no longer recognize the WBA as a sanctioning body means today’s boxing world champions drop dramatically.
WBA had ‘super’ and ‘regular’ straps, the latter of which WBN declassified in May 2019, which meant over 70 boxers called themselves a world champion.
As boxing moves on with just three bonafide organizations, the World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation, and World Boxing Organization rulers remain.
In total, there are 43 on the male side of the sport.
Here’s a full rundown of the current rulers.
ANTHONY JOSHUA – IBF / WBO Champion
TYSON FURY – WBC Champion
ILUNGA MAKABU – WBC Champion
MAIRIS BRIEDIS – IBF Champion
VACANT – WBO
ARTUR BETERBIEV – IBF / WBC Champion
VACANT – WBO Champion
CANELO ALVAREZ – WBC Champion
CALEB PLANT – IBF Champion
BILLY JOE SAUNDERS – WBO Champion
GENNADIY GOLOVKIN – IBF Champion
JERMALL CHARLO – WBC Champion
DEMETRIUS ANDRADE – WBO Champion
JERMELL CHARLO – IBF / WBC Champion
PATRICK TEIXEIRA – WBO Champion
ERROL SPENCE – IBF / WBC Champion
TERENCE CRAWFORD – WBO Champion
JOSE RAMIREZ – WBC / WBO Champion
JOSH TAYLOR – IBF Champion
TEOFIMO LOPEZ – WBO / IBF Champion
DEVIN HANEY – WBC Champion
MIGUEL BERCHELT – WBC Champion
JOJO DIAZ – IBF Champion
JAMEL HERRING – WBO Champion
GARY RUSSELL JR – WBC Champion
SHAKUR STEVENSON – WBO Champion
JOSH WARRINGTON – IBF Champion
LUIS NERY – WBC Champion
MURODJON AKHMADALIEV – IBF Champion
STEPHEN FULTON JR – WBO Champion
NAOYA INOUE – IBF Champion
JOHN RIEL CASIMERO – WBO Champion
NORDINE OUBAALI – WBC Champion
JUAN ESTRADA – WBC Champion
JERWIN ANCAJAS – IBF Champion
KAZUTO IOKA – WBO Champion
KOSEI TANAKA – WBO Champion
JC MARTINEZ – WBC Champion
MORUTI MTHALANE – IBF
KEN SHIRO – WBC Champion
ELWIN SOTO – WBO Champion
FELIX ALVARADO – IBF Champion
PANYA PRADABSRI – WBC Champion
DEEJAY KRIEL – IBF Champion
WILFREDO MENDEZ – WBO Champion
CANELO ALVAREZ – 160 to 175 pounds
TEOFIMO LOPEZ – 135 pounds
JESSICA MCCASKILL – Welterweight
KATIE TAYLOR – Lightweight
CLARESSA SHIELDS – Super welter / Middleweight
FRANCHON CREWS-DEZURN – Super Middleweight
TERRI HARPER – Super featherweight
JELENA MRDJENOVICH – Featherweight
WBN will now recognize those aiming to become undisputed for claiming WBC, IBF, and WBO straps.
