30
Jan
2021

There are now 43 boxing world champions as major titles drop to three

World Boxing News 30/01/2021
Boxing World Champions belts undisputed

The bold decision by WBN to no longer recognize the WBA as a sanctioning body means today’s boxing world champions drop dramatically.

WBA had ‘super’ and ‘regular’ straps, the latter of which WBN declassified in May 2019, which meant over 70 boxers called themselves a world champion.

As boxing moves on with just three bonafide organizations, the World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation, and World Boxing Organization rulers remain.

In total, there are 43 on the male side of the sport.

Here’s a full rundown of the current rulers.

BOXING WORLD CHAMPIONS

200 LBS + -HEAVYWEIGHT

ANTHONY JOSHUA – IBF / WBO Champion
TYSON FURY – WBC Champion

200 LBS – CRUISERWEIGHT

ILUNGA MAKABU – WBC Champion
MAIRIS BRIEDIS – IBF Champion
VACANT – WBO

175 LBS – LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

ARTUR BETERBIEV – IBF / WBC Champion
VACANT – WBO Champion

168 LBS – SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

CANELO ALVAREZ – WBC Champion
CALEB PLANT – IBF Champion
BILLY JOE SAUNDERS – WBO Champion

160 LBS – MIDDLEWEIGHT

GENNADIY GOLOVKIN – IBF Champion
JERMALL CHARLO – WBC Champion
DEMETRIUS ANDRADE – WBO Champion

154 LBS – SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

JERMELL CHARLO – IBF / WBC Champion
PATRICK TEIXEIRA – WBO Champion

147 LBS – WELTERWEIGHT

ERROL SPENCE – IBF / WBC Champion
TERENCE CRAWFORD – WBO Champion

140 LBS – SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

JOSE RAMIREZ – WBC / WBO Champion
JOSH TAYLOR – IBF Champion

135 LBS – LIGHTWEIGHT

TEOFIMO LOPEZ – WBO / IBF Champion
DEVIN HANEY – WBC Champion

130 LBS – SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

MIGUEL BERCHELT – WBC Champion
JOJO DIAZ – IBF Champion
JAMEL HERRING – WBO Champion

126 LBS – FEATHERWEIGHT

GARY RUSSELL JR – WBC Champion
SHAKUR STEVENSON – WBO Champion
JOSH WARRINGTON – IBF Champion

Stephen Fulton Jr Boxing world champions
Amanda Westcott

122 LBS – SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

LUIS NERY – WBC Champion
MURODJON AKHMADALIEV – IBF Champion
STEPHEN FULTON JR – WBO Champion

118 LBS – BANTAMWEIGHT

NAOYA INOUE – IBF Champion
JOHN RIEL CASIMERO – WBO Champion
NORDINE OUBAALI – WBC Champion

115 LBS – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

JUAN ESTRADA – WBC Champion
JERWIN ANCAJAS – IBF Champion
KAZUTO IOKA – WBO Champion

112 LBS – FLYWEIGHT

KOSEI TANAKA – WBO Champion
JC MARTINEZ – WBC Champion
MORUTI MTHALANE – IBF

108 LBS – LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

KEN SHIRO – WBC Champion
ELWIN SOTO – WBO Champion
FELIX ALVARADO – IBF Champion

105 LBS – MINIMUMWEIGHT

PANYA PRADABSRI – WBC Champion
DEEJAY KRIEL – IBF Champion
WILFREDO MENDEZ – WBO Champion


FRANCHISE – WBC – ALL WEIGHTS

CANELO ALVAREZ – 160 to 175 pounds
TEOFIMO LOPEZ – 135 pounds

WOMEN – UNIFIED

JESSICA MCCASKILL – Welterweight
KATIE TAYLOR – Lightweight
CLARESSA SHIELDS – Super welter / Middleweight
FRANCHON CREWS-DEZURN – Super Middleweight
TERRI HARPER – Super featherweight
JELENA MRDJENOVICH – Featherweight

WBN will now recognize those aiming to become undisputed for claiming WBC, IBF, and WBO straps.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.