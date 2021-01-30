Anthony Joshua / Ricky Hatton dream team to handle son Campbell career

Mark Robinson

Newly-turned professional and son of Ricky Hatton, Campbell, has been taken under the wing of heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Campbell will embark on his career in the paid ranks under the guidance of Ricky alongside Joshua. He is penciled in for a pro debut this spring.

The youngster decided to go pro after a chequered amateur career. Matchroom Boxing soon snapped him up.

Promoter Eddie Hearn will attempt to do a similar job with Campbell that he did with Nigel Benn’s offspring Conor.

Despite small setbacks and lackluster performances, Hearn made sure Benn was taken slowly and built into the world title contender he is today.

RICKY HATTON

Father Ricky, a two-weight world champion himself, is in no doubt that Campbell is in safe hands.

“I am pleased to add some new members to the team. My son Campbell Hatton has signed with 258 Management (headed by Anthony Joshua).

“Campbell’s dream is to bring another world boxing title back to Manchester. The dream is obviously in his hands.

Proud to have signed with @258mgt and @SoapBoxLondon, massive year ahead 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/eTRItyNqZV — Campbell Hatton (@CampbellHatton) January 29, 2021

“As his manager and his father, my job is to get the best possible team behind him to give him the best chance possible.

“hat’s what we’ve done, and this is the last piece of the jigsaw. I’m absolutely delighted,” said Ricky.

258

Joshua’s company said: “258 are delighted to announce the signing of Campbell Hatton.

“Tune in to watch his debut professional fight on March 6 on Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN.”

Hatton features on a bill topped by the rematch between Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte, priced at £19.95 by Sky.







After admitting the amateurs never suited him, fans can expect excitement from Hatton throughout his career.

“I think now is the right time for me to turn over to the pro ranks,” he said.

“From a young age, I’ve always been told I have had a very professional style. That never did me any favors as an amateur.

“This has always made me eager to turn over.

“Now I’ve got the experience behind me. I’m in a position where I’m not just capable of doing it. I can do it and impress people.”

