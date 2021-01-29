Tyson Fury goes from outspoken rants to prolific social media salesman

@gypsyking101

Tyson Fury has deleted his entire catalog of Instagram posts as the heavyweight money-making machine continues to expand his brand.

The undefeated WBC ruler was once the most notorious in the boxing world due to his plethora of controversial posts. He regularly got himself into trouble.

These days, the lineal champion is far more known for his weight-loss programs and best-selling books.

Out of the six Instagram posts that Fury did keep, ‘The Gypsy King’ sells some sort of product in five of them. A testament to how far he’s grown.

TYSON FURY – THE BRAND

EXHIBIT A

Merchandising. Fury recently launched a series of jackets, bobble hats, and robes as part of a whole range of ‘Gypsy King’ merch.

“New jacket alert. I’ve got to say I saved it till the New Year of 2021. The best yet.

“A limited-edition and limited number available. Get yours now,” the two-time king said.

EXHIBIT B

Books. Tyson Fury’s ‘Behind The Mask’ – previews by WBN upon launch has since been joined by another best-seller in ‘The Furious Method.

The read looks at how Fury went from ballooning in weight to heavyweight champion again.

“Big news! My bestselling autobiography Behind the Mask is out in paperback today and includes a new chapter on my second fight with Wilder.

“Get your copy now from Amazon, Waterstones, or from your local supermarket. Remember, nothing is impossible.”

“Feeling blessed for all your support of my books, which I hope are helping you out this month.

“The paperback of Behind the Mask is out now with a new chapter on the second Wilder fight. I hope it inspires you! Get it now on Amazon.”

“YES, YOU CAN” Pre-order my new fitness book, THE FURIOUS METHOD.”

EXHIBIT C

Video Games. Fury is a playable character on UFC 4, alongside British rival Anthony Joshua.

“Fight with me now in #UFC4 with no restrictions until Feb. 8.”

EXHIBIT D

Exclusive deals. Fury has partnered with WOW Hydrate and other brands to enhance his position in boxing’s biggest earners.

“Find me on @wowhydrate new subscription platform and join @wowhydrate’s WOW CLUB today!







“Choose the GOLD subscription package to get some top content from myself and other ambassadors on their team!

“Plus their drinks for cheaper, a free gym kit worth over £200, giveaways and more. Head to their website to join now and join the WOW Club to #PushIt to be at your best.”

With his fingers in a lot of pies and a fight against Anthony Joshua said to be worth $200 million, Fury’s comeback from the brink looks all the more impressive.

